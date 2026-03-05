New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that it is using "power and pressure" to assert control over its allies and claiming that the developments in Bihar resemble a "backdoor entry model".

Tagore said the people of Bihar had voted for Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister, but the current political developments suggest otherwise.

"The people of Bihar voted for Nitish Kumar ji as Chief Minister. But what we see now looks like a backdoor entry model of the BJP. Using power and pressure, Amit Shah seems to be reminding every ally who the real boss is," Tagore said on X.

He further claimed that the message was being sent to several NDA allies, including N Chandrababu Naidu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Eknath Shinde.

"A clear message to leaders like N Chandrababu Naidu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Eknath Shinde: In this alliance, mandates can be rewritten and chairs can change hands. Allies have to surrender to Narendra," Tagore said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar's tenure as Bihar Chief Minister as a "golden chapter" in the state's history and welcomed his return to national politics as he filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha election. Amit Shah emphasised the "glorious" tenure of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar during which he made significant contributions to Bihar's progress.

"Bihar's CM also filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha. With this, after a long gap, he will once again enter national politics as a Rajya Sabha MP. Nitish Kumar served as CM of Bihar from 2005 until now. His tenure was truly glorious. This tenure will be written as a golden chapter in Bihar's history, shaping the entire gamut of Bihar's development... Throughout his long career as an MLA, MP, Chief Minister, and Union Minister, his kurta was never stained. His entire life was free from corruption charges," he said.

"For 11 years under PM Modi's leadership, he made a significant contribution to Bihar's progress in every way, and it was under his leadership that all of PM Modi's initiatives reached the people of Bihar... He is once again returning to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha MP. I and all our NDA colleagues heartily welcome him, and his tenure as Chief Minister will always be remembered and respected by the people of Bihar," he said.

The statement comes as Bihar witnessed a huge political transition with incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filing nomination for the Rajya Sabha in Patna.

Nitish Kumar, who is the longest serving Bihar's Chief Minister in an earlier post on X said, "I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance"

Nitish Kumar's announcement attracted reactions, with the opposition reiterating that BJP had intentions to remove him from the CM post all along. (ANI)

