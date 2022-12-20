New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI) Salasar Techno Engineering on Tuesday said it had secured two letters of intent (LoI) worth Rs 748.46 crore from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (PVVN) for the development of distribution infrastructure for loss reduction in district Bulandshahar, Hapur, Baghpat and Meerut of Uttar Pradesh state.

The company said these would be developed under revamped reforms-based and result-linked distribution sector scheme (RDSS) for electricity distribution, GPS survey, design, supply, installation, GIS asset mapping, testing and commissioning of works related to loss reduction on turnkey bases.

The management of STEL said: "We at Stel take pride to announce this significant order worth Rs 750 crore. This order is a testimony of Stel's continuous effort to design and develop products and services solutions for advanced and reliable applications in the Indian power space."Salasar Techno Engineering is an Indian infrastructure company that provides customised steel fabrication and engineering, procurement, and construction solutions to the global market.

Salasar Techno Engineering is a provider of customised steel fabrication and infrastructure solutions in India. It provides 360-degree solutions by carrying out engineering designing fabrication galvanization and deployment. Its products include telecommunication towers power transmission line towers smart lighting poles monopoles guard rails substation structures solar module mounting structures and customised galvanized & non-galvanised steel structures. (ANI)

