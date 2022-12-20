Mumbai, December 20: In a shocking incident that took place ion Bihar, the income tax department served a notice to a daily wage labourer asking him to pay Rs 14 crore in returns. As per reports, the daily wage labourer, who lives in Bihar's Rohtas district has been asked to pay Rs 14 crore as income tax returns.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when officials of income tax department visited the labourer on Saturday. The labourer has been identified as Manoj Yadav, a resident of Kargahar village. Yadav was served IT notice asking him to pay Rs 14 crore in income tax. Bihar Shocker: Man Having Six Wives Across Four States Caught by Brother-in-Law at Jamui Railway Station.

Officials said that Yadav was served notice as his bank records showed transactions worth crores of rupees, thereby making him liable to pay the income tax. Yadav and his family members were in for a shock when they received the IT notice. He told officials that he works as a daily wage labourer and won't be able to pay the income tax amount even if he sells his entire property numerable times.

Reports said that Yadav worked with private companies in different places including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. However, he returned back to Bihar after the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Yadav also told officials that private companies took his Aadhar and PAN cards copies at the time of employment. Bihar Shocker: Man Practicing Witchcraft Sacrifices 7-Year-Old Son in Banka; Arrested.

He has accused the companies of misusing his documents and opening fake bank accounts in his name and thereby making transactions in order to escape income tax. Interestingly, tax officials who served notice to Yadav were taken aback looking at the economic condition of his family. Meanwhile, reports claim that Yadav and his family have left their house for unknown place after being served notice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2022 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).