Telangana, December 20: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly stripped naked and beaten up by a grocery shopkeeper here after the owner caught him stealing a cold drink from his store. The incident took place in Afzalsagar in Habeebnagar on Monday evening. The complaint was filed by the boy's parents at the Habeebnagar police station. Gujarat: Women Caught on CCTV Camera Stealing Gold Jewellery at Shop in Jasdan (Watch Video).

As per the report published by the Times of India, the boy and his family were frequent at the grocery store. Moreover, the shopkeeper and the boy's father knew each other very well. Reportedly, the owner was upset for the past few weeks about soft drink theft from his shop. The shopkeeper caught the boy red-handed while he was trying to steal a soft drink bottle on Monday evening. Enraged, the shopkeeper stripped the boy naked and beat him for theft of soft drinks. The man further threatened the boy that he will sprinkle chilli powder on his private parts. Uttar Pradesh: Boy Thrashed, Stripped for Stealing Vegetables in Kanpur.

As per the reports, the shopkeeper has been booked with charges like "voluntarily causing hurt", wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation. Police have taken the accused into custody and further probe into the matter is on. The boy's mother said that he had been falsely blamed, that he may have just touched or moved the bottle of soft drink, the report added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2022 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).