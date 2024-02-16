SRV Media

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 16: Sambhv Steel, a prominent player in the steel industry, goes beyond business boundaries to foster community well-being. On December 9, 2023, the company orchestrated a significant CSR activity in Othgan Village, Tilda Raipur, with the primary objective of providing free health camp services to the local people.

Also Read | Farmers Delhi Chalo March: Farmer To Stay Put at Punjab-Haryana Borders Over Various Demands As Deadlock Persists Despite Talks With Union Ministers.

The core purpose of Sambhv Steel's CSR initiative is to enhance the health and quality of life of the community. The company is dedicated to raising awareness about health issues and ensuring that essential health services are accessible to all. The latest health camp not only offered vital tests such as blood pressure, ECG, blood, and sugar tests but also incorporated a unique acupressure specialty. This specialty focused on educating villagers about a healthy lifestyle and teaching them various postures to help alleviate common ailments without the need for yoga and meditation.

Collaboration has been a cornerstone of Sambhv Steel's CSR efforts. The company actively partners with local healthcare professionals to amplify the impact of its initiatives. For this particular health camp, Sambhv Steel collaborated with Dr. Ved Prakash Dewangan (M.B.B.S.) from Mor Hospital Raipur., Dr. Raja Jain (M.D.), and the Vishes Therapy team to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the villagers.

Also Read | From Vidheyan to Bramayugam, 5 Movies Where Mammootty Memorably Played Irredeemable Antagonists!.

The positive outcomes of the free health camp were substantial, with over 250 villagers actively participating and benefiting from the diverse range of health services offered. Sambhv Steel's commitment to community welfare was evident in the active involvement of key company leaders, including Vikas Goyal and Sheetal Goyal, Directors of the company. The HR and administrative teams, along with healthcare professionals, played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the program.

Looking ahead, Sambhv Steel remains dedicated to providing essential services that contribute to the better lifestyle of villagers and foster health awareness within the community.

Sheetal Goyal, Director of Sambhv Steel, emphasized the company's commitment, stating, "Our responsibility extends beyond business. We believe in creating a positive impact on the communities we serve. Through initiatives like these, we aim to contribute to the health and well-being of the villagers in Othgan and beyond."

For more information about Sambhv Steel and its CSR initiatives, please visit: https://sambhv.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)