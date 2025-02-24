NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24: Commemorating the 120th birth anniversary of Rotary, the Rotary International district 3234 in association with Queen Mary's College organized a 'Peace Walk' against drugs with 'Say No to Drugs' campaign, on February 23, 2025. Over 2700 participants that included students from various Chennai colleges, the Rotaract members and the Rotarian families walked from Lady Wellington School to Queen Mary's college, symbolizing a collective resolve against the menace of drugs and delinquency among adolescents and the youth. Supported by Rotary Club of Madras and District Public Image Team, this massive awareness movement endeavours to create a drug free Chennai ("Bodhai Illaa Chennai Uruvaakuvoam").

Addressing global drug challenges through a collective community-driven effort like the Sanghamitra 'Peace Walk', Rtn NS Saravanan, District Governor said, "This day marks a significant moment in history, the founding meeting of Rotary International, which set the stage for a global effort towards peace and understanding across the world. This walk creating an awareness about the perils of drug abuse and promoting 'Peace', a cornerstone of our mission, amongst the people, especially the youngsters, is one of the many events and competitions that will lead to our district conference, 'Sanghamitra 2025' to be held on March 1st and 2nd, here in Chennai."

Rtn. Dr. Kumar Rajendran, Chairman, Dr. MGR Janaki College for Women and Chairman, Rotaract & Peace Walk, said, "To combat the rising tide of drug abuse amongst youth, Rotaract, the youth wing of Rotary proposes to organize more such community events across Chennai, in the near future too. With awareness campaigns, seminars and workshops on 'substance abuse and addiction prevention' for adolescent children and the young adults studying in schools and colleges, we will not only educate them on the side effects of drugs on health, their lifetime consequences, the preventive measures, but also on how to contribute towards building a drug free World."

Mr. T. Vivekanandan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mylapore Zone presided over the Valedictory function and distributed the prizes to the participants. Senior Office bearers of RI District 3234 including Rtn S Ravi, Chairman - Conference, Rtn Vidya Ragu, District Secretary, Rtn AKS Ganesh Palanivel, Chairman - Public Image, Rtn J Sasikumar, District Rotaract Representative, Rtn Chella Krishna, President, Rotary Club of Madras also participated in the event.

