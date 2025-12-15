R. Chandra Kumar, CEO of Versabyte (a Sanlayan Company) hands technology to Air Marshal Awdhesh Kumar Bharti, in the presence of DRDO Chairman Samir V. Kamat and Vice Admiral Vineet McCarthy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15: Sanlayan Group company Versabyte Data Systems transferred its indigenously developed high-voltage power supply for active self-protection jammers to the Armed Forces. The handover took place at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi last week and was formally showcased among seven other technologies, all developed under the Technology Development Fund of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

A Major Milestone in India's Indigenous Electronic Warfare Capability

The high-voltage airborne power supply from Versabyte Data Systems Private Limited (Versabyte), now officially transferred to the Armed Forces, is a mission-critical subsystem used in active self-protection jammers (pulse and continuous wave), enhancing aircraft survivability and mission success. The system was co-developed through close collaboration between DRDO scientists and Versabyte's engineering teams, reflecting the company's nearly four decades of expertise in rugged, high-reliability power electronics.

This technology is among the seven innovations handed over under DRDO's Technology Development Fund (TDF), each designed, engineered, and validated entirely by Indian industry. The milestone underscores the Government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and India's ability to produce complex strategic subsystems domestically.

How Public-Private Partnership Is Accelerating Defence Innovation

Public-private collaboration is becoming a defining driver of India's defence modernisation. Through TDF, DRDO has created a structured pipeline for industry, start-ups, and MSMEs to take on advanced R&D, work alongside DRDO labs, and mature prototypes into deployable systems.

This model is enabling a diverse set of companies, from agile deep-tech firms like Sanlayan to established defence OEMs like Versabyte, to develop indigenous sensors, power systems, electronics, propulsion units, and materials that previously required foreign sourcing.

Driving Technological Sovereignty Through Faster Innovation Cycles

India's expanding TDF portfolio reflects a clear national strategy: accelerate indigenous capability in critical technologies, reduce external dependencies, and shorten the timeline from lab innovation to field deployment.

Committee deliberations have emphasised the need for streamlined acquisition pathways to enable TDF-developed technologies to transition rapidly into service. This clarity is enabling innovators, whether start-ups or legacy defence manufacturers, to align development cycles with operational requirements and prepare solutions for scale. Collectively, this reinforces a robust, future-ready defence ecosystem driven by innovation and self-reliance.

Versabyte and Sanlayan: Strengthening India's Defence Manufacturing Value Chain

Speaking on the occasion, Shri R. Chandra Kumar, CEO of Versabyte, said, "This recognition reinforces Versabyte's mission to build world-class indigenous power systems for India's most advanced defence platforms. We are proud to support the nation's growing strength in electronic warfare and airborne mission systems." Shri R. Chandra Kumar, CEO of Versabyte, formally handed over the technology to Air Marshal Awdhesh Kumar Bharti, SYSM, AVSM, VM, DCAS, in the presence of DRDO Chairman Shri Samir V. Kamat and Vice Admiral Vineet McCarthy, AVSM, DCIDS.

Versabyte's recent integration into the Sanlayan Group has significantly expanded the Group's capabilities across the defence electronics value chain, accelerating India's push for import substitution in strategic subsystems.

According to Rahul Vamshidhar, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, Sanlayan, "Just two months earlier, Sanlayan received the Most Innovative Project Award from DRDO's Electronics & Communication Systems (ECS) Cluster for its airborne EW payload solution. The recognition was conferred during Samanvay 2025, highlighting the Group's momentum in cutting-edge defence technologies." He further added, "This milestone now reflects what's possible when India's scientists and industry engineers build together. With Versabyte Data Systems now part of the Sanlayan Group, our combined strength is accelerating indigenous defence innovation like never before."

Together, Sanlayan and Versabyte are shaping a stronger, more self-reliant defence manufacturing ecosystem, advancing critical technologies that enhance India's operational readiness and strategic autonomy.

About Sanlayan Technologies Private Limited

Sanlayan is addressing deep-tech challenges critical to India's defence sector. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Sanlayan has grown into a vertically integrated group with capabilities across Radar, Electronic Warfare, Avionics, Power Systems, and AI/ML-based Signal and Data Processing Software.

Sanlayan is backed by top-tier Indian venture capital, with a vision to accelerate indigenous technological development and defence dominance for Bharat. Visit Sanlayan at https://www.sanlayan.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845237/Sanlayan_DRDO_Technologies.jpg

