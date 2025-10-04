BusinessWire India

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4: Sanskriti University, Mathura, recently celebrated two days of festivity and reflection, bringing together the dual essence of its campus -- youthful energy and deep-rooted tradition. The celebrations began with the Fresher's Fiesta 2025 on September 29, welcoming the new academic batch, and culminated in the university's 9th Foundation Day on September 30, graced by filmmaker and author Vivek Agnihotri as the Chief Guest.

Also Read | Argentina Announces Squad for USA Friendlies: Lionel Messi, New Faces Included for Venezuela and Puerto Rico Clashes.

The Fresher's Fiesta set the tone with laughter, music, and creativity. The highlight was a power-packed comedy and mimicry act by renowned comedian VIP (Vijay Ishwar Pawar), who captivated the audience by imitating 52 singers and actors. His rendition of different songs drew roaring applause, while his playful interaction with students had the hall echoing with laughter. The evening also featured cultural programs, group dances, a ramp walk by students of the School of Fashion Design and spirited performances in regional styles from Punjab, Haryana and South India. Students also delivered a unique presentation combining music and yoga. Titles such as Mr. Stylish, Ms. Stylish, Mr. Talented, Ms. Talented, Mr. Fresher, and Ms. Fresher 2025 were awarded. A special moment came when differently-abled children from the University's Divyang School performed a dance that moved the audience to a standing ovation. The event was held under the gracious presence of Chancellor Dr. Sachin Gupta, Pro-Chancellor Rajesh Gupta, CEO Dr. Meenakshi Sharma, Vice-Chancellor Prof. M.B. Chetty, CAPS Director Dr. Rajneesh Tyagi, and other senior faculty members. Dr. Gupta felicitated VIP and applauded the students, noting that such programs foster inclusivity and help freshers feel at home from the very first day.

The following day, September 30, the atmosphere turned solemn yet celebratory as Sanskriti University commemorated its 9th Foundation Day. Chief Guest Vivek Agnihotri, acclaimed filmmaker and director of The Kashmir Files, addressed the gathering with an inspiring speech on creativity, innovation, and resilience. "Progress begins with an idea. Every individual is creative, and what matters is how we express, sustain and commit to our talent. India must aspire to become the global capital of innovation, and universities like Sanskriti are leading the way," he remarked.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 4, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The celebrations also saw renowned singer Farhan Sabri electrifying the stage with devotional and Bollywood songs which had students dancing with joy late into the evening. The event also included the launch of Agnihotri's new book, 'The Blood Republic of Bengal', with signed copies presented to students.

The ceremonial lamp lighting, a highlight of the Foundation Day, was performed by Chief Guest Vivek Agnihotri, in the respectful presence of Chancellor Dr. Sachin Gupta, Pro-Chancellor Rajesh Gupta, CEO Dr. Meenakshi Sharma, Vice-Chancellor Prof. M.B. Chetty, CAPS Director Dr. Rajneesh Tyagi, Dean of Student Welfare D.S. Tomar, and coordinators Mohammad Faheem, Dr. Durgesh Wadhwa, and Dr. Ekta Kapoor, symbolising the university's commitment to knowledge and innovation.

Chancellor Dr. Sachin Gupta highlighted the university's achievements in fostering innovation through patent filings and startup support, emphasising that Sanskriti University equips students to excel academically while remaining rooted in culture and values. He also moderated an interactive session where students asked Vivek Agnihotri questions about creativity, careers, and cinema, to which Agnihotri responded with encouragement, humour and insights drawn from his professional journey.

Together, the Fresher's Fiesta and Foundation Day celebrations showcased the unique spirit of Sanskriti University -- a place where learning is balanced with laughter, heritage with progress, and creativity with commitment. For both new and returning students, it was a week to remember.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)