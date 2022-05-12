Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany India, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Construction Machinery announced completion of 20 years of operations in India. Starting off with just 4 motor graders in 2002, the company has captured majority market share in multiple product verticals like Excavators, Cranes, Piling Rigs, Mining Equipment, Road and Port Machinery. Having invested more than Rs. 750 crores in their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pune, Sany has made a successful transition from a global to local company with over 50 models being manufactured locally in their Pune facility. The company has added 210 touch points with over 41 dealers in across India and south Asia. Another significant milestone achieved by Sany India which coincides with their 20th anniversary celebration is the sale of 22000 plus machines till date. To mark this momentous occasion Sany India is launching an array of new equipment at the EXCON which are "Built to Change" the world around us and achieve our vision of a new India.

Speaking on the colossal occasion Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Sany India & South Asia said, "We are extremely happy to complete 20 successful years in India building machines that have changed our country's landscape to enable a better new India. These Bemisaal20Saal has been made possible, thanks to the steadfast support and trust rendered by our customers, channel partners, funding partners and team Sany. We reaffirm our commitment to customers by delivering top-notch products that ensures high value proposition and more earnings." Speaking about Sany's contribution to the development of our country, he said, "With localization being the prime focus of our company, most of the new generation machines are being manufactured as part of the 'Make in India' initiative. At present, our equipment are being used in various infrastructure, mining, port and road construction projects across the country. We are also contributing to all major irrigation projects by offering products that are unmatched in the industry as far as technology, productivity and efficiency is concerned."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Minor Dalit Girl Gang-Raped for Months, Impregnated; Investigation Underway.

Having contributed to various infrastructural projects in our country, Sany India's success story has been commendable. With country's progress and development being their focal point, Sany India is contributing towards many major developmental projects by offering products that are unmatched in the industry as far as technology, productivity and efficiency is concerned. With long term and satisfied customers Sany India has established a firm foothold in the Indian market with several new projects likely to commence in the next few months.

Glimpse into Sany's journey

Also Read | Lionel Messi Is World's Highest-Paid Athlete of 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo at Third Spot, Check Full List.

The story of Sany India began with importing 4 motor graders dating back to 2002. It was the first time when Sany entered Indian market. Building further on the entry in India, Sany India was established, with setting up branch offices in 6 central cities, with a promise to serve customers in every state. In 2006, Sany entered into a contract with Maharashtra Government for investment of USD 60 million in Pune. In 2007, the investment of Sany in India laid the foundation stone for Sany India, with intention to build and create a production base of construction equipment machinery in Pune. Since then, Sany's growth trajectory has been commendable. Sany became the no. 1 brand of concrete machinery in India after acquiring Putzmeister in 2012. Sany is the undisputed market leader in Piling Rigs and Slew Cranes since 2015. It has also secured a place amongst the top 3 players for products like Excavators, Mining Trucks and Port Machinery. Sany India has not only achieved a leadership position in India but also established itself as an export hub of construction equipment for Africa, Middle East, and South & South East Asia. In the coming time, with continued focus on localization and introduction of technologically superior products Sany India is bound to gain more traction.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)