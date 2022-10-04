New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/PNN): Since the living room is the heart of the home, none of us can neglect to decorate it during Diwali.

The festive design of our living room must therefore include a new centre table or tea table for a stylish and useful appearance.

This Diwali, Insaraf.com is offering discounts on a variety of household furnishings, including a distinctly outlined centre table, exquisitely beautiful Wooden Sofa, Stunning dining tables, quirky bedroom furniture, stylish outdoor garden furniture and other magnificent wooden furniture for your home.

India's leading solid-wood furniture manufacturer, Saraf Furniture, has made headlines by announcing the largest online Diwali furniture sale ever with a hidden cause to it. Recently, Saraf Furniture honoured the victory of one million satisfied customers by pledging to plant one million saplings in every nook and cranny of their city, Sardarshahar, Rajasthan.

Today, they are once again the talk of the town as a result of their additional contributions to society. In order to support local children's education, lumpy skin disease in cows & making city green, Saraf Furniture has pledged to donate 1 per cent of its Diwali sales.

The Saraf's Big Diwali Sale will showcase the finest deals of the year, with discounts of up to 60 per cent on all website products. Company is giving a further 11 per cent discount on wooden furniture and a 21 per cent discount on mattresses to help raise money for this admirable cause.

In light of this, Raghunandan Saraf, CEO and Founder of Insaraf.com, "Asserts that education is a fundamental need for every child in our nation and animals should also be treated equally like humans. As I believe that education is the most effective tool for altering the people and the world around you and animal welfare is one of the most important responsibility for human kind. This Diwali sale will help us in supporting the education & cows of Sardarshar"

It's speculated that Saraf Furniture will spend Rs 100 million before the end of the year to increase the scope of its current product offering.

A renowned producer of Sheesham wood furniture will concentrate on its product line of home furnishings and decor with the present investment.

Additionally, the new items will be made at their headquarters city of Sardarshahar. This will generate new employment opportunities for the local population.

