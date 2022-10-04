India and South Africa face off against each other in the third T20I game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 04, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim for a win. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs South Africa but will IND vs SA 3rd T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? Indore Weather Updates Live, IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022.

India defeated South Africa in the previous game to win the series and have taken an unassaiklable2-0 lad. Rohit Sharma's men will be aiming for a clean sweep before heading to the World Cup. South Africa lost their first T20I series this year but will be aiming to get back to winning ways ahead of the showpiece event in Australia.

Is IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022. The IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 3rd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

