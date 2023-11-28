SRV Media

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 28: Sarthak Educational Trust, a pioneering NGO committed to mainstreaming and empowering Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) across India is launching "Sarthak Global Resource Centre", India's one-stop-solution for Divyangjan from across the country. The GRC will be inaugurated by the Chief Guest Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sat. 9th Dec 2023 in Gurugram. GRC-PwD is the brainchild of the Sarthak Educational Trust, a trailblazing organization with a rich history of fostering disability inclusion since 2008. Sarthak's expertise in Health, Education, Skill Building, Employment, and Advocacy for PwDs lays the foundation for GRC's impact. Over the years, Sarthak has reached out to more than 2 million people with disabilities and successfully placed 60,000+ PwD candidates in various sectors through its free-of-cost services and programs across the country.

This Centre will serve as a hub for the education and skilling of PwDs and will play a pivotal role in enhancing their lives. PwDs constitute over 5 per cent of the total country's population and there is a need to reach out to them to give them opportunities to work and earn self-respect. by training or learning skills to earn a livelihood. Sarthak is one of the pioneer NGOs that got listed on the Social Stock Exchange of the NSE to garner investment. The NGO is looking to attract investment from Foundations and HNIs inclined towards social impact causes.

The 10th National Conference on Disability is being jointly organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disability, Sarthak Educational Trust, and the National Abilympic Association of India on 8th and 9th December 2023. The 2-day event will see lively discussions on the theme Glocal Partnerships - Paving the way for Inclusive, Accessible and Sustainable World. The North Zone Regional skill competitions of National Abilympics will also be held on these 2 days. The event encompasses thought-provoking panel discussions, spirited North Zone Abilympics, inauguration of the Sarthak Global Resource Centre, Start-up Investor Meet, and an enriching exhibition in partnership with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DePWD).

Dr Jitender Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Sarthak Educational Trust shared, "We are proud to launch Sarthak Global Resource Centre for the benefit of divyangjan of our nation. We are aiming to provide all the resources needed to make PwDs self-reliant and ready to face the world. Sarthak has raised the funds for Sarthak GRC from various sources. We are not close to the amount needed to set-up the Centre, but we had a mission that GRC should be up and running by the end of 2023 also in the immediate future, we are looking to expand the Global Resource with the support from the community and corporates to provide all the services under one roof. Sarthak Global Resource Centre is the need of the hour which has risen from the persistent gaps in services, resources, and attitudes that currently hinder the progress of PwDs.

"Sarthak Global Resource Centre's design incorporates multiple floors with specialized wings and facilities like Vision in Dark to the Ability Museum to Employment Portals, Training Wings, Rehab Centre and more. The Centre will house training and skilling departments and facilities that can deal with any disability. By providing a centralized space for innovation, empowerment, and collaboration, GRC-PwD seeks to bridge these gaps, creating a holistic ecosystem where PwDs can thrive and contribute their talents to society," he further added.

With the construction and development of the Sarthak Global Resource Centre, Sarthak Educational Trust aims to create a dynamic, interactive and welcoming space that will empower PwDs, strengthen the community, and provide opportunities for personal and professional growth. The Global Research Centre (GRC) is supported and funded by Amazon Development India, HT Parekh Foundation, KUEHNE+Nagal Private Limited, Credit Suisse, Fidelity International, NIIF, Team Computers, Renew Power Pvt Ltd and NAAI activities are ably supported by DEPwD, Tata Power and MEPSC.

Sarthak Educational Trust has a presence through 25 Centres across the country -New Delhi (4), Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Bhopal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Guwahati, Vishakhapatnam, Chennai, Thane, Patna, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, and are actively engaged in creating productive citizens of India through a life cycle approach - Early Intervention, Inclusive Education, Skill Development, Employment Generation, and Advocacy programs.

