New Delhi [India], January 17: Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Pune, a leading institution in higher education, organized the Students' Research Conclave 2023, showcasing a commitment to fostering innovation through knowledge exploration. The event, held online on 15th December 2023, brought together students, faculty, and researchers from around the world under the dynamic theme of "Interdisciplinary Innovation in Business and Management: Bridging Knowledge Gaps for a Sustainable Future."

The Students' Research Conclave 2023 was driven by the collective belief that the pursuit of knowledge lays the foundation for innovation. Recognizing the pivotal role of undergraduate research engagement in cultivating critical skills and deepening understanding, SCMS Pune aimed to prepare students for advanced career pursuits in an interconnected global landscape.

Under the adept guidance of Dr. Adya Sharma, the esteemed Director of SCMS Pune, and a dedicated organizing committee comprising both students and faculty, the conclave received an overwhelming response. A distinguished panel of judges meticulously reviewed numerous submissions, resulting in the selection of 50 outstanding research papers. These papers, representing a global perspective on research and academia, hailed from diverse corners of the world, including countries such as Qatar, Zimbabwe, and Brazil.

The event facilitated a platform for students to exhibit their research skills, providing them with a unique opportunity to engage with a broader audience and contributing to the development of a global academic community. The resounding success of the conclave left attendees with a fresh perspective on research, innovation, and the potential impact of interdisciplinary collaboration.

SCMS Pune expresses its gratitude to all participants, judges, and sponsors who contributed to the success of the Students' Research Conclave 2023. The institution remains committed to providing such platforms that inspire and empower the next generation of researchers and innovators.

