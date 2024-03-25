BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Celebrating the spirit of 'Living it Large', Seagram's Royal Stag presents the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a one-of-its-kind musical festival where the best-loved melodies of Bollywood meet the pulsating beats of hip-hop. The musical experience held its third on-ground experience of the year in Pune, March 23rd, 2024. The city came alive as Royal Stag BoomBox audaciously brought together polar opposites of the music industry to create an original soundscape.

Also Read | Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse 2024 Live Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know About the March 25 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Date, Time and Visibility in India.

With an enthusiastic audience of close to 10,000 people, Pune came alive with the youthful energy of Royal Stag BoomBox. The venue (The Mills, Sangamvadi) was alight with dazzling colors and sounds, bringing various aspects of culture, merchandise, food, and numerous interactive experiences for the attendees to enjoy under one roof. The ambience of the occasion was distinctly youthful, resonating with the city's vibrant spirit. Alongside the headline acts, a plethora of other performances captivated the audience leading up to the evening, including showcases by local bands, dancers, rappers, and beatboxers. As the evening approached, Ali Merchant took the stage, officially opening the festival with his mashups. Following suit, hip-hop artist Dee MC ignited the crowd with the pulsating rhythms of hip-hop. As the night unfolded, singer Nikhita Gandhi graced the stage, weaving magic with her captivating melodies. The festival culminated in a spellbinding performance by Armaan Malik, etching a memorable experience in the minds of all those present.

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik said, "Music transcends all boundaries and brings people together. I am overjoyed to be a part of Royal Stag BoomBox for the second year in a row. Performing live in Indore and then in Pune was truly a beautiful experience."

Also Read | Simon Harris Set To Become Ireland's Youngest Prime Minister.

Singer Nikhita Gandhi added, "I had a lot of fun being a part of the first edition of Royal Stag BoomBox and I am delighted to be a part of this unique platform once again. I had a fabulous time meeting my fans in Indore earlier this month, and performing in Pune was just as memorable!"

Hip-hop artist Dee MC shared, "Royal Stag BoomBox has carved a niche for itself among lovers of Hip-hop and Bollywood music. I am elated to be associated with the platform for its second edition. Pune's audience absolutely blew me away with their energy!"

Artist Ali Merchant said, "Royal Stag BoomBox is back with a bang with new Hip-Hop X Bollywood collabs! I was really looking forward to the experience and Pune was truly epic!"

Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Music and live experiences bring people together and are natural enablers of conviviality. Royal Stag continues to celebrate music as its key youth passion pillar. Carrying forward the brand's 'Live It Large' ethos and youth connect; we are excited for the launch of the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox. The kind of response and engagement we received for the festival last year was truly overwhelming. This year, the platform is set to elevate the experience by blending the melodies of Bollywood with the pulsating beats of Hip-hop, along with art and cultural experiences, truly exemplifying the brand philosophy of living it large."

Speaking about the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker, said, "Wavemaker is thrilled to continue to be a part of the journey of Royal Stag BoomBox. More than just a musical festival, it represents a cultural movement embracing the 'Living It Large' spirit of the brand. Royal Stag BoomBox guarantees an unforgettable blend of swag, emotion, and the vibrant synergy between Bollywood and hip-hop. The beats of this generation will resonate loudly, and we are confident that the second edition will be another massive hit, just like the last one."

Commenting on the association, Preeti Nayyar, Senior Vice President - New Business Development & Brand Partnerships, Universal Music Group, said, "As we launch the second season of Royal Stag BoomBox, UMGB (Universal Music Group for Brands) is thrilled and honored to collaborate with Royal Stag for Royal Stag BoomBox, in partnership with GroupM - WAVEMAKER. As UMG for Brands, we are dedicated to shaping culture through music, artists, and experiences uniquely crafted for our partners. With this musical odyssey, our goal is to deliver a ground-breaking fusion of 'Melody meets Hip-Hop' featuring live festivals and original music, creating a unique experience for the fans."

For many years, music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand. Royal Stag BoomBox audaciously brings together two distinct genres of the music industry, the melody of Bollywood and the gully vibe of Hip-Hop, to create the original sound of today's generation, the Generation Large. This is a tribe that tends to make rather than follow trends; a tribe that is in constant search of soul-touching experiences. Royal Stag BoomBox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited, Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop.

This cultural movement manifests itself in two unique, engaging formats:

* The On-ground format: this format will travel to India's biggest youth hubs -Indore, Jaipur and Pune offering marquee musical performances with interactive Phygital activations like insta-live sessions, art showcases, AR/VR installations, AI-based engagement, selfie-booths and more. Last year, the festival witnessed a footfall of over 50K across multiple cities generating 180 Mn+ digital views & 13 Mn+ social interactions.

* The In-studio format: a unique musical concept featuring three original Melody x Hip Hop music tracks that will be released as singles and videos across platforms. The 4 original songs from season 1, Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi Ft. Dino James X Jasleen Royal, Hoodie Ft. Bali X Nikhita Gandhi, Mohabbat Ft. Amit Trivedi X SlowCheeta and Imtihaan Ft. EPR X Neeti Mohan garnered close to 70 Mn+ views across multiple OTT & audio platforms. Royal Stag BoomBox upcoming experience:

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)