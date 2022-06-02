New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI/ATK): Mrs India Inc 2022 powered by Joy Ebike is coming up with its final edition that is going to be held on June 15, 2022 at NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai. A prestigious and one of the best beauty pageants for Married Women across the globe, the beauty pageant will witness 53 stunning and strong women across India.

Mrs India Inc is a platform which believes in giving woman a chance to follow their dreams, a chance for redemption. The pageant stands to search for the most Confident, Courageous, Humble and Gorgeous Queen to represent our country at Mrs World. The Semi-Finalist have started their preparations in full swing for the Finale and are leaving no stone unturned for the competition ahead.

The contestants are mentored and trained by Cherag Bambboat, Pravin Banodkar, Noureen Hemani, Dr Varun Katyal, Jinni Shaikh and Kamalrukh Khan.

The esteemed jury panel will comprise of celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Mohammad Azharuddin, Former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar and Mohini Sharma-Founder and CEO of Mrs India Inc. The new queen will be crowned by the outgoing queen Navdeep Kaur.

Let us meet 53 Semi-Finalists wearing Pink Peacock Couture created by Massumi Mewawalla who is also on the Jury panel.

One of the semi-finalists, Dr Nita Hazarika is among the top contestants to represent the state at national level. A survivor, women leader and a courageous woman, Nita was born in Assam and brought up in a humble background. Her mother being a sole earning member of the family made her learn resilience and strength at a very early age. A consultant anesthesiologist by profession and happily settled in the capital city of Delhi with her husband and son, she is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, a brand ambassador of a fitness brand and a social worker too. After donning many hats, she is now at this stage to prove herself and others that you can achieve anything and everything even after going through tough times.

She believes she is destiny's child. She has been through the toughest of times in life but never lost hope. A lot of confidence and self-belief makes her a great example for women who have self-doubt. She has invested all her energy and positivity to be part of Mrs India Inc.

