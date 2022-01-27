Atlanta (Georgia) [US], January 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the launch of Mexiletine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 150 mg, 200 mg and 250 mg, a therapeutic equivalent version of MEXITIL (Mexiletine Hydrochloride) with one of the top 5 generic pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. market.

Mexiletine Hydrochloride Capsules, USP are indicated for the treatment of documented ventricular arrhythmias, such as sustained ventricular tachycardia, that, in the judgment of the physician, are life-threatening.

"We are thrilled to announce the commercial launch of Mexiletine Hydrochloride Capsules in the U.S. market," stated Dhananjay Barot, Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "Our unwavering commitment towards the pharmaceutical industry makes us a prominent supplier for this product," stated Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Group.

Senores Pharmaceuticals, based in Atlanta, Georgia is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. market. Currently, the company has more than 15 products commercially launched or filed with the USFDA.

