Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], May 23 (ANI): Key indices of the domestic equities market opened with gains, amid buying in IT counters and heavyweight Reliance Industries. Fresh foreign inflows and better corporate earnings contributed to Tuesday's third-day rallying.

BSE 30-share Sensex went up 276 to 62,240.50 and NSE Nifty 50 surged 95 points to 18,409.65 in morning trade on Tuesday. Among the firms, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints and ITC were the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors were the laggards.

In the Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 138 points, Japan's Nikkei gained 175 points, China's Shanghai lost 25 points, Thailand Set dipped 5 points and Philippine Stock was trading in the positive territory.

In the US markets, Nasdaq, NYSE and S and P were trading in the positive territory, Dow Jones dropped 140 points and S and P lost 829 points.

In the European market, CAC, BEL, Amsterdam and Deutsche Borse were trading in the positive territory, declined/gained

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee rose 2 paise to 82.82 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.35 per cent to 102.93.

Bharat Petroleum Corp was trading 2.25 per cent up at Rs 261.30 apiece in morning trade on Tuesday. BPCL has posted a 168 per cent in its net profit to Rs 6,780 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, against Rs 2,559 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Both domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were the buyers with Rs 604.57 crore and Rs 922.89 crore. (ANI)

