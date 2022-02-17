Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Indian stock markets benchmark Sensex rose 211 points on Thursday led by good buying support in HDFC, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, and L&T.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 58,208.44 points at 13.04 pm, which is 211.76 points or 0.37 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 57,996.68 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 58,217.69 points and surged to a high of 58,346.00 points. The Sensex briefly also slipped into the negative touching a low of 57,635.43 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 54 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 17,376.20 points.

HDFC soared 1.94 per cent to Rs 2416. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 1.52 per cent higher at Rs 2448.90. L&T was trading 0.97 per cent higher at Rs 1878.10.

Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Infosys were among the major Sensex gainers.

ICICI Bank slipped 1.62 per cent to Rs 752.95. Ultra Tech Cement 1.38 per cent down at Rs 7085.15; Axis Bank 1.25 per cent down at Rs 787.20 and Nestle India 1.05 per cent down at Rs 18052.10 were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

