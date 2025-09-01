PNN

New Delhi [India], September 1: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has announced the launch of its first Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management, an initiative designed to shape the next generation of innovators in the healthcare sector. Offered by the Centre for Biomedical Engineering, a joint venture between IIT Delhi and AIIMS Delhi, the year-long programme blends scientific research, clinical application, and business strategy to equip professionals with the expertise to design and deliver transformative healthcare solutions.

The diploma has been conceived at a time when India's healthcare market is projected to expand from approximately USD 180 billion in 2023 to nearly USD 320 billion by 2028, fuelled by greater investments in infrastructure and technology. Parallelly, single-speciality hospitals are expected to more than double their market from USD 15 billion to USD 31 billion within the next four years, reflecting the growing demand for focused healthcare delivery. On the global stage, the wearable medical devices market is anticipated to surge from USD 45 billion in 2024 to nearly USD 152 billion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 27.5%. Against this backdrop, the programme responds to a critical industry need by preparing professionals for high-impact roles, including healthcare product managers, regulatory specialists, technology consultants and health data analysts.

Speaking on the launch, Prof. Arnab Chanda, Programme Co-ordinator and Associate Professor at the Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi, said, "The Online Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Product Development and Management reflects our vision of nurturing professionals who can transform healthcare through innovation grounded in scientific and clinical understanding. By merging technology, regulatory insights and commercial strategy, we aim to create a generation of leaders who are not only capable of designing novel solutions but also of steering them successfully to the marketplace. It is about bridging disciplines to achieve meaningful impact on patient care and the healthcare ecosystem at large."

Delivered through LIVE and interactive online classes, the diploma draws on IIT Delhi's distinguished faculty, senior clinicians and leading industry experts to provide a blend of academic rigour and practical experience. Learners will participate in real-time simulations, case-based analyses and hands-on projects, complemented by an optional two-day immersion on campus to encourage peer learning and professional exchange.

The curriculum, spread across 18 academic credits, brings together advanced and applied modules such as Biofabrication, Soft Tissue Characterisation, Biomedical Engineering, Healthcare Wearables Design and Entrepreneurship and Management in Healthcare. Learners will gain proficiency with tools including 3D printing platforms, AutoCAD, Arduino prototyping kits, AI/ML applications and UX/UI frameworks, culminating in capstone projects designed to deliver scalable solutions for real-world healthcare challenges.

Applicants with relevant undergraduate or postgraduate qualifications, or at least two years' experience in allied sectors, are eligible to enrol. On completion of the programme, successful graduates will receive official transcripts from IIT Delhi, recognition through the Academic Bank of Credits, the option of a campus immersion and affiliate alumni status, which will provide access to continued learning resources, together with the privilege of attending convocation at IIT Delhi.

About Indian Institute of Technology Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as the College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the "Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963" and was renamed as "Indian Institute of Technology Delhi". It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees.

IIT Delhi has been consistently ranked in the top 5 management institutes and ranked as the 1st institute in Research and Professional Practice as per NIRF 2022 and NIRF 2021 Management Category rankings.

About the Centre for Biomedical Engineering (CBME), IIT Delhi

The Centre for Biomedical Engineering (CBME) was established in 1971 as a Joint venture of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. The key focus of the centre has been on the application of engineering principles to address healthcare problems. The centre offers a wide range of PG programs, Executive Programs, Fellowship Programs, UG courses in Healthcare Engineering, and a Minor in Biomedical Engineering. Over the years, CBME has established strong relations with many hospitals and medical institutes and have trained students in the emerging areas of healthcare product design and development, clinical translation, and entrepreneurship, with a focus on conception-to-commercialisation of healthcare technologies, through executive and swayam/NPTEL-based courses. This one-of-its-kind ecosystem has led students, faculty, and mentors from AIIMS to join hands to invent products and processes, file patents, and initiate technology translation and healthcare startups.

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi

Executive education is a vital need for companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies and solutions and builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business and regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling Virtual & Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants.

These programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training and development needs of various organisations, industries, society and individual participants at national and international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities and management.

