VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 27: In today's fast-evolving digital economy, India's Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) ecosystem is witnessing unprecedented growth. Among the emerging players making a strong mark is Shop Daily Hub, a Bhopal-based e-commerce startup that is redefining how everyday household problems are solved. Built on the simple yet powerful idea of offering practical, innovative, and affordable products, the brand has rapidly grown to achieve ₹10 lakh in monthly sales with over 1,400 fulfilled orders per month -- a milestone that reflects both market demand and execution strength.

Also Read | Indian Startup Layoffs: 4,500 Jobs Cut Since July 2025 in India Amid AI Shift, Companies Undergo Massive Workforce Restructuring.

The idea behind Shop Daily Hub was born from a keen observation about daily life. Founder SaarthMarwaha realized that in day-to-day routines, people often encounter small yet frustrating challenges at home -- problems related to storage, kitchen efficiency, child care, fitness, organization, and convenience. While these issues may appear minor individually, collectively they impact quality of life. However, accessible and reliable solutions are not always readily available in one trusted place. This realization led to the creation of a curated online platform focused exclusively on problem-solving products that add tangible value to households.

Today, Shop Daily Hub operates across carefully selected high-demand niches including home organization essentials, kitchen utilities, baby products and toys, and fitness essentials. Each category is chosen with a clear purpose -- to simplify everyday living and provide functional solutions that customers can immediately benefit from. Whether it is optimizing storage space, making cooking more efficient, supporting child development, or enhancing home workouts, the brand focuses on utility-driven innovation.

Also Read | KTLA Layoffs: Fired News Anchor Ellina Abovian Breaks Silence on Sudden Exit; SAG-AFTRA Slams Job Cuts.

Unlike traditional marketplaces that prioritize mass listings and trending products, Shop Daily Hub follows a product-market-fit-driven approach. Every product is selected based on functionality, emotional appeal, affordability, and real-life application. The brand emphasizes practical innovation -- ensuring that each item sold addresses a specific need. By focusing on curated utility rather than overwhelming choice, Shop Daily Hub has been able to build customer trust and encourage repeat purchases.

Within just six months of launch, the startup achieved impressive growth metrics. Crossing ₹10,00,000 in monthly revenue and consistently fulfilling more than 1,400 orders per month demonstrates strong consumer acceptance and operational efficiency. The company delivers pan-India, tapping into growing demand not only from metro cities but also from Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions. With India's e-commerce penetration expanding rapidly, particularly in non-metro areas, Shop Daily Hub has strategically positioned itself to serve a wider demographic through cash-on-delivery options, a mobile-first website experience, and responsive customer support.

The driving force behind Shop Daily Hub is SaarthMarwaha, a graduate of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, where he completed his Bachelor of Technology. His time at IIT Kharagpur shaped his analytical thinking, structured problem-solving approach, and deep interest in entrepreneurship.

Before launching Shop Daily Hub, Saarth built and scaled multiple ventures in the education sector, gaining hands-on experience in operations, marketing, and sustainable growth. Yet, beyond academics and startups, Saarth maintains a strong commitment to personal discipline and fitness. A fitness enthusiast, he actively pursues gym training as a daily routine, embodying the resilience, consistency, and long-term focus that define both his personal life and entrepreneurial journey.His exposure to India's growing startup ecosystem and D2C success stories helped him identify a key gap in the market -- the need for problem-centric product curation instead of purely trend-driven selling.

Rather than pursuing short-term arbitrage opportunities, Saarth focused on building a brand with long-term potential. By leveraging digital advertising platforms, optimizing supply chains, and closely monitoring unit economics, Shop Daily Hub has been able to scale sustainably while maintaining profitability discipline.

The company's vision is clear and ambitious: to become India's most trusted online destination for innovative, problem-solving household products. Over the next three to five years, Shop Daily Hub aims to expand into private-label manufacturing, launch proprietary branded SKUs, strengthen supplier partnerships, and scale into a multi-crore D2C enterprise. The long-term goal extends beyond revenue growth -- it includes building brand recall, improving customer lifetime value, and contributing to employment generation in logistics and digital operations.

At its core, the mission of Shop Daily Hub is to simplify everyday life by making innovative solutions affordable and accessible to every Indian household. Instead of focusing on luxury positioning, the brand believes in utility-driven affordability -- ensuring that even small-ticket products can create meaningful impact.

India's D2C revolution is still in its early stages, and agile, focused startups are leading this transformation. From Tier-2 cities like Bhopal, entrepreneurs are demonstrating that geography is no longer a barrier to building scalable digital brands. Shop Daily Hub stands as a testament to this shift -- combining vision, execution, and customer-centricity to create a growing footprint in India's competitive e-commerce landscape.

As the brand moves toward higher revenue milestones and stronger private-label presence, it represents a new generation of digitally native Indian entrepreneurs -- building sustainable businesses by solving real problems, one household at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)