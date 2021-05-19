Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Quizzing as a concept goes well beyond giving correct answers for questions. Its most important aspect is learning new things about the world and developing the curiosity to learn. Moreover, quizzes are also a great source of essential 21st century skill development.

To celebrate the spirit of learning and quizzing, SkillSphere Education organized the All India Global Jigyasa Quiz (AIGJQ) recently. Conducted for students of Grades V to VIII, AIGJQ 2021 is India's largest online inter-school quiz competition in the age category. It witnessed participation from 1500+ students belonging to over 215 schools and 45 cities across India.

Starting off with a preliminary round, AIGJQ 2021 then moved to live studio rounds which included pre-quarters, quarters, semis and a grand finale. The studio rounds were streamed live on SkillSphere Education's Facebook page and were viewed by over 50000 individuals, receiving over 15000 engagements. The quiz contest was truly a grand spectacle that provided individuals of all age groups with an opportunity to enlighten themselves about different global, national, social and GK topics.

With innovative rounds and never seen before quiz formats that tested a range of skills among participants, AIGJQ 2021 kept everyone glued throughout its duration. Participating students also received quiz training videos, practice quiz question banks and access to SkillSphere Education's Global Jigyasa app to make the process more enriching. Watch the grand finale of the quiz by clicking on this link: bit.ly/AIGJQ-Final.

Says Anansh Prasad, Founder and MD of SkillSphere Education, "We are always looking at ways to refine skills and define futures of students. More than answering different questions, at SkillSphere we are interested in building the Jigyasa or curiosity to learn among students. Our Global Jigyasa daily current affairs quiz app, Gk and quiz workshops, and competitions like All India Global Jigyasa Quiz 2021, are some of our initiatives in this direction. We shall continue to build on them in the coming months & years."

Students from some of India's most prestigious schools participated in the quiz contest including Delhi Public School Gurgaon Sector 45, Jamnabai Narsee School Mumbai, Welham Boys School Dehradun among over 210 others. After going through 5 rigorous rounds of quizzing, Dhyey Mehta from Pawar Public School, Dombivali secured victory in AIGJQ 2021.

A pan Asia 21st century skill development organization, SkillSphere Education conducts a range of educational workshops, events and initiatives for students of Grades I to XII. These focus on developing skills such as public speaking, general knowledge and awareness, problem solving, critical thinking etc. Its Model UN workshops, quizzes, public speaking and personality development initiatives have been conducted for over 345 schools and 120,000 students in 7 countries across Asia since 2013.

