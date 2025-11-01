VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 1: Slam Out Loud (SOL) has announced the launch of the Motwani Jadeja Young Artists Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to systemically nurture exceptionally talented children in the arts, which has been supported by the Motwani Jadeja Foundation.

In India, talent--whether intellectual or artistic--has the power to reshape narratives. Yet, without the right support structures, even the most gifted children struggle to reach their full potential. The new program seeks to change this by enabling three critical factors for young artists to thrive: acceleration, exposure, and peer networks.

Running from August 2025 to July 2026, the program will support 75 exceptionally talented children across Delhi, Bangalore, Maharashtra, and Punjab. These young artists will participate in structured workshops, field visits, and mentorship sessions, while also accessing platforms to showcase their work and develop creative portfolios.

Measuring impact will be a central part of this initiative. At Slam Out Loud, assessments go beyond test scores to capture how children grow in curiosity, imagination, emotional awareness and regulation, and agency, alongside civic capacities such as climate and gender literacy. Unlike conventional tools that rely solely on self-perception surveys, SOL invites children to demonstrate their learning through performances, drawings, reflections, and creative projects. This "show, don't tell" approach ensures that evidence comes directly from children's voices and work, offering a richer and more authentic picture of growth.

The transformative power of such support is best seen in the journeys of young artists like Abbas Ali and Deepak Kumar. Abbas, a Class 10 student from Delhi, once wrote about cracks in his identity that felt like cracks under his skin. Today, at 20, he has graduated on a full scholarship and joined SOL's Fellowship, mentoring the next generation of young artists. Deepak, from rural Punjab, first travelled to Mumbai at just 13 to perform his poems on climate change at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. Now 15, he continues to use poetry to raise awareness about the environment while daring to imagine a career in the arts. Both journeys reflect what becomes possible when exceptional talent is recognised early and supported with the right platforms.

The initiative builds on SOL's experience of enabling children to harness the arts as a tool for self-expression and growth. Over the past eight years, SOL has seen children from under-resourced communities not only discover their voice but also step into leadership roles--from performing for global audiences to pursuing higher education in the arts.

"Art is one of the most powerful ways for young people to discover who they are and what they can become. With the Motwani Jadeja Young Artists Program, we want to give exceptionally talented children the structures they deserve - workshops, mentorship, platforms - while combining that with the freedom to dream and create without limits. When a child finds her voice through a poem or a painting, she is not just expressing herself; she is reshaping the narrative of what is possible. Our hope is that these young artists grow into leaders who use creativity to transform both their own lives and their communities. We are very happy to partner with Slam Out Loud to launch this initiative in India." -- Asha Jadeja Motwani, Founder, Motwani Jadeja Foundation

By the end of the program, at least half of the young artists are expected to have developed creative portfolios, strengthening their pathways toward careers in the arts and ensuring that exceptional talent is no longer left unseen or unsupported.

About the Motwani Jadeja Foundation

Founded by Asha Jadeja, the Motwani Jadeja Foundation empowers young entrepreneurs and change-makers through fellowships, direct investments and strategic partnerships. Committed to fostering equality and driving social progress through bold ideas and experimentation, MJF supports visionary leaders to explore global opportunities and create lasting impact.

About Slam Out Loud (SOL)

Slam Out Loud is a non-profit that uses poetry, storytelling, theatre, and visual arts to help children from under-resourced communities find their voice through creative expression. In 2024, SOL's in-person programs reached 300,000 children, while its at-scale programs reached over 7 million children across India. SOL's approach--creating safe spaces for expression, enabling access to artistic learning, and building creative confidence--has been recognised globally by HundrED, the OECD, the World Bank, and UNESCO.

