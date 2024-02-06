ATK

New Delhi [India], February 6: In India, third-party car insurance is a must-have for car owners, acting as a protective shield in case of accidents. But here's the catch: it doesn't cover your own vehicle. Enter comprehensive car insurance - the ultimate solution covering third-party liabilities, theft, and damages.

The perks are evident, but the cost? That's the roadblock causing second thoughts for many car owners. But there are a few easy yet feasible ways to reduce your vehicle insurance premiums. Let's dive in to understand better.

Why Do You Need Vehicle Insurance?Take a look at the top reasons to buy a car insurance policy:

1. Legal Requirement: Vehicle insurance is a mandatory requirement as per The Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Non-compliance can lead to monetary penalties and legal issues. Thus, make sure to buy insurance online and keep the policy active by renewing it before its expiry date.

2. Financial Protection: From minor scratches to significant damages due to accidents or natural disasters like floods and earthquakes - repairs can make a massive dent in your pocket! Comprehensive vehicle insurance comes as an anchor during such times, offering financial support for repairs or replacements.

3. Cover Against Theft: In unsettling scenarios where your vehicle gets stolen, comprehensive insurance plays the role of a hero by compensating you for the Insured Declared Value (IDV) of your car or bike.

4. Personal Accident Cover: Life can be unpredictable, and mishaps don't come with prior notice. Personal Accident cover is mandatory by law, which provides coverage up to Rs.15 lakhs for accidental injuries/death, ensuring your peace of mind. Note that this cover must be bought separately from ACKO.

5. Add-on Benefits: Insurers like ACKO offer tailored add-ons such as zero depreciation cover, engine protection, roadside assistance etc., which can greatly enhance your insurance coverage, providing you with a more comprehensive protection plan.

Factors Affecting Comprehensive Car Insurance Rates

Several factors contribute to the determination of car insurance rates, particularly for comprehensive policies. Understanding these factors can help car owners make informed decisions:

* Make and Model of the Car: The type of car you drive plays a significant role in determining insurance premiums. High-end or luxury cars generally incur higher premiums compared to more modest models.

* Insured Declared Value (IDV): IDV represents the maximum amount an insurer is liable to pay in case of total loss or theft of the insured vehicle. Higher IDV often results in higher premiums.

* Deductibles: The amount the policyholder agrees to pay before the insurance coverage kicks in affects the premium. Higher deductibles can lead to lower premiums but may mean more out-of-pocket expenses in case of a claim.

* Add-On Covers: Additional coverage options, known as add-ons, can enhance the policy but also increase the premium. Common add-ons include zero depreciation cover, roadside assistance, and engine protection.

* NCB Transfer: Your No Claim Bonus (NCB) is tied to you, not the car. When getting a new car, transfer your NCB. Contact your insurer to facilitate the transfer and receive the necessary certificate. This savvy move can significantly reduce the premium for your new car insurance policy.

* Driving Behaviour: The driving habits of the policyholder are increasingly factored into premium calculations. Telematics devices, which collect granular data about driving patterns, allow insurers to assess risk and adjust premiums accordingly.

Smart Driving Tips to Lower Vehicle Insurance Premiums

Here are some savvy driving tips to help you reduce your car insurance premiums:

1. Try Reducing Unnecessary Driving: Usage-based insurance premiums are closely tied to the actual distance covered and the frequency of car usage. Minimise unnecessary trips by utilising public transportation or ride-sharing services on non-essential days.

2. Follow Traffic Rules: Adhering to traffic rules not only ensures safety but also contributes to maintaining a clean driving record. Repeat traffic violations can lead to potential premium hikes during policy renewals.

3. Practice Safe Driving Habits: Rapid acceleration, hard braking, and high-speed cornering are viewed as unsafe driving behaviours by insurers. Adopt a safe and responsible driving style, including smooth acceleration and deceleration, to maintain a positive driving record.

4. Try Reducing Night-time Driving: Night-time driving is considered riskier by insurers, potentially leading to higher premiums. Minimise nighttime driving when possible, planning schedules to conclude trips before late hours.

How to Check Vehicle Insurance Status OnlineIn the age of digitalisation, checking the status of your vehicle insurance is a straightforward process. Utilising online platforms ensures that you stay informed about your coverage and renewal dates. Here are the 4 main ways to check the status of your vehicle insurance online.

ACKO:* Visit the ACKO website or download the app.

* Log in to your account via your registered mobile number.

* Click on your policy card to view the validity of the vehicle insurance policy.

Parivahan Sewa Website:* Visit the official Parivahan Sewa website.

* Navigate to 'Information Services' and select 'Know Your Vehicle Details.'

* Log in with your registered phone number.

* Enter the verification code and vehicle registration number.

* Select 'Search Vehicle' to view insurance details.

RTO Website:* Visit the RTO website.

* Access 'Online Services' for citizens and choose 'Vahan Citizen Services.'

* Select your vehicle's registration-related RTO information.

* Click 'Status' and then 'Know Your Vehicle Details.'

* Enter the Chassis, Engine Numbers, and Registration Number.

VAHAN Website:* Visit the VAHAN e-services portal.

* Go to 'Know Your Vehicle Details' and log in or create an account.

* Use your cell phone to log in or create a new account.

* Input your vehicle registration number and the displayed CAPTCHA.

* Click 'Search Vehicle' to access insurance information.

ConclusionBy combining these smart driving practices with proactive insurance management, individuals can effectively control their vehicle insurance costs. As the digital landscape continues to simplify processes, staying aware and making informed choices have become more accessible than ever, empowering car owners to navigate the complex insurance world confidently.

Visit ACKO to kick-start your journey towards comprehensive car protection today!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)Q. What are the types of vehicle insurance?

A. There are three types of vehicle insurance - car insurance, bike insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance.

Q. What are the types of vehicle insurance products?

A. The three types of vehicle insurance products are Third-party Liability Policy, Comprehensive Insurance Plan and Personal Accident (PA) cover.

Q. How long will the online vehicle insurance policy buying process take?

A. Completing the online vehicle insurance purchase typically takes three to five minutes, assuming you have all the necessary details and a working internet connection on your smartphone or laptop.

Q. Do I need to get vehicle insurance for my car?

A. As per The Motor Vehicles Act 1988, purchasing a Third-Party Vehicle Insurance Plan is mandatory. It protects you against third-party liabilities.

