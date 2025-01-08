NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) / Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 8: SNAM Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., an industry leader in the manufacturing of silicon carbide grains (SiC) with over four decades of expertise, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: SNAM High Purity Silicon Carbide (HP SiC), with up to 4N SiC purity (99.99%). Designed to meet the stringent requirements of cutting-edge applications, this new product underscores SNAM Abrasives' commitment to delivering excellence and staying ahead in the ever-evolving industrial landscape.

High purity silicon carbide offers significant advantages for industries requiring superior material properties, including increased thermal conductivity, electrical performance, and mechanical strength. Its potential applications span a wide range of industries, including semiconductors, renewable energy, aerospace, EVs and advanced ceramics. With this new product, SNAM Abrasives positions itself as a trusted supplier for industries demanding the highest quality materials for innovative solutions.

With over 40 years of expertise in silicon carbide production, SNAM Abrasives has been a trusted name in the abrasive and refractory sectors. This new offering marks a significant milestone in the company's journey toward innovation and customer-centric solutions. By leveraging advanced manufacturing processes and state-of-the-art R&D facilities, SNAM ensures that its high purity silicon carbide meets the exacting standards required by modern industries.

Speaking about the new product launch, D. Muralidhar, Director at SNAM Group of Companies, shared: "At SNAM Abrasives, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. The launch of our high purity silicon carbide product line is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the best possible materials for their needs. With its exceptional properties and diverse applications, we believe this product will play a pivotal role in advancing technologies across multiple industries."

SNAM's high purity silicon carbide 4N HP-SiC, SNAM Amala® is now available for global supply. SNAM's 5N high purity SiC will be available soon as trials for 5N are in the final stages. The company invites inquiries from potential partners and customers seeking high-performance materials to enhance their product offerings.

Established in 1981, SNAM Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., part of the SNAM Group of Companies, has been at the forefront of silicon carbide manufacturing, serving customers worldwide with top-quality SiC of all grits and specifications. With a robust portfolio that caters to abrasive, refractory, and now advanced applications, SNAM continues to push the boundaries of innovation to meet the ever-changing needs of the market. SNAM Abrasives exports Silicon Carbide to more than 40 countries and has an annual capacity of 7,000+ Tons for SiC production.

For more information about SNAM Abrasives and its high purity silicon carbide, please visit: snamabrasivesltd.com/High-Purity-Silicon-Carbide.php or contact us at snamabrasvies@gmail.com.

