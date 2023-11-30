Business News | Softcell Partners with Salt Security, the Leader in API Security Solutions

PRNewswire
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: Softcell Technologies Global Private Limited, a leading System Integrator in India, has established a strategic partnership with Salt Security to offer API security solutions to its enterprise customers.
Also Read | Chrissy Teigen Birthday: Check Out Most Sensuous Looks of the Supermodel in Thigh-High Slit Dresses!.
As the digital landscape continues to expand, the importance of safeguarding Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs) has become paramount. According to a recent scope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/ListItem" class="breadcrumb-item">Home