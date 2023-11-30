Business News | Softcell Partners with Salt Security, the Leader in API Security Solutions

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: Softcell Technologies Global Private Limited, a leading System Integrator in India, has established a strategic partnership with Salt Security to offer API security solutions to its enterprise customers.

As the digital landscape continues to expand, the importance of safeguarding Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs) has become paramount. According to a recent white paper published by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) along with Mastercard and Computer Security Incident Response Team - Financial Sector (CSIRT-Fin), there has been a 62% increase in the number of API attacks on the Indian financial sector as on June 2023, compared to June 2022. The report 'API Security: Threats, Best Practices, Challenges, and Way forward using AI' states that "with this rise of digitization and API usage in the financial sector along with the availability of sensitive customer information, the financial sector is also becoming a preferred target for API attacks."

Recognizing this need to protect against API attacks, Softcell has joined forces with Salt Security, winner of the 2023 CISO Choice Awards, in the API Security category. The awards are judged by a panel of distinguished CISOs across the world.

"Softcell is proud to partner with Salt Security in delivering robust API security solutions to our clients in India," stated Sunil Dalal, Managing Director at Softcell. "This recognition further solidifies our joint efforts in addressing the critical need for advanced security measures within the API sphere."

"Modern applications run on APIs. However, as they are highly complex and still relatively new, many companies do not have robust mechanisms in place to secure them," said Nico Wagemans, VP EMEA, Salt Security. "As they often boast access to an organization's most sacred assets and data, attackers are increasing their exploits against APIs at an exponential rate. As the first entrant into the API security market, we have developed a solution enriched with mature algorithms and AI to provide organizations with unmatched visibility into their API ecosystem. We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition by industry CISOs who acknowledge the breadth and depth of our API security offering, ensuring that APIs remain protected at all stages of their lifecycle."

Softcell's expertise and local presence in India, coupled with Salt Security's innovative approach to API security, reinforces the collective mission to create a more secure digital environment for businesses across industries.

About Softcell (www.softcell.com):

Softcell is one of India's leading System Integrators with over 34 years of experience in this domain. Softcell has an 800+ strong team spread over 6 offices that serve 3000+ enterprise customers in the areas of IT Security, Mobility, Optimized IT Infrastructure, Cloud and Engineering Services. In addition to supplying software licenses and hardware, Softcell provides solution design, implementation, and post-sales support services - on call, on-site and from its NOC. Softcell also offers its in-house developed security solutions to enterprise customers such as Managed SOC, Firewall Analyzer and Threat Intel. Softcell's revenue for the year ended March 2023 was Rs. 852 crores.

About Salt Security (www.salt.security):

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its patented API Protection Platform is the only API security solution that combines the power of cloud-scale big data and time-tested ML/AI to detect and prevent API attacks. By correlating activities across millions of APIs and users over time, Salt delivers deep context and actionable intelligence with real-time analysis and continuous insights for API discovery, attack prevention, and shift-left practices. Deployed quickly and seamlessly integrated within existing systems, the Salt Security platform gives customers immediate value and protection, so they can innovate with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

