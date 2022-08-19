New Delhi [India] August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sony India today announced the new BRAVIA XR OLED A80K series powered by the Cognitive Processor XR.

The newly launched OLED TV series takes vision and sound to the next level with the ingenious Cognitive Processor XR that thinks like a human brain offering a complete immersion in an experience that thrills and moves you and feels just like the world around us.

In addition to best-in-class, ultra-realistic picture quality, full of lifelike contrast, the new Cognitive Processor XR also offers incredible sound with Sound-from-Picture Reality.

Next Gen Cognitive Processor XR thinks like a human brain providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favourite content

The new BRAVIA XR OLED A80K series is currently available in 195 cm (77), 164 cm (65) and one additional screen size 139 cm (55) will be launched soon. The revolutionary processor on Sony BRAVIA XR™ TVs reproduces content the way humans see and hear for an incredibly lifelike experience. It understands how the human eye focuses, cross analyzing images to give real life depth, extraordinary contrast and beautifully vivid colours. Thanks to the unique Cognitive Processor XR™, your favorite content is recreated in a way that's so real you can feel it. Whatever you're watching, will be upscaled close to 4K quality by the XR Processor XR™. Enjoy striking contrast on the OLED screen that's expertly controlled by the unique technology to deliver real life depth and pure blacks in every scene.

Feel more depth and texture with pure blacks and dazzling light with XR OLED Contrast Pro

The BRAVIA XR OLED A80K series has XR OLED Contrast Pro which boosts colour and contrast in bright areas for exceptionally realistic pictures defined by absolute pure blacks and peak brightness. With a temperature sensor and high luminance panel, this OLED TV utilizes our Cognitive Processor XR™ to detect screen temperature and precisely control light so pixels in bright areas are illuminated simultaneously.

XR TRILUMINOS Pro reproduces 3D colour depth with human intelligence for naturally beautiful colours

Powered by our Cognitive Processor XR™, XR Triluminos Pro enables A80K to access over a billion colors and reproduce each one with the subtle differences seen in the real world. Together with the wide color gamut panel and human-centric processor, it can detect color from saturation, hue and brightness to deliver natural shades in every detail. You can watch this TV from the sides or center for a satisfying view. The self-illuminating OLED panel keeps colors consistent and true, wherever you're watching.

With the latest XR 4K Upscaling and XR OLED Motion technology enjoy 4K action that stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur

The A80K series encompassed XR 4K upscaling technology so that you can enjoy entertainment close to 4K quality, whatever the content or source. The Cognitive Processor XR™ accesses a vast amount of data, intelligently recreating lost textures and detail for real world pictures. With OLED XR Motion Clarity technology powered by the Cognitive Processor XR™, the A80K series combats blur by detecting and cross analyzing key visual elements on successive frames. It creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones so you can enjoy smooth and clear action, even in fast-moving sequences.

Enjoy best-in-class gaming experience with dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone and Auto Game Mode

The A80K series is loaded with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone Auto Game Mode, you will have the advantage in shooting, sports and high-performance games with instant on-screen action. HDMI 2.1 has higher speed enables to realize more resolution, data handling and added features such as 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM. Auto Game Mode, the TV automatically switches into Game mode to minimise input lag and make the action more responsive. When watching movies on PlayStation5® consoles, it switches back to Standard Mode to focus on picture processing for more expressive scenes so that you enjoy ultra-smooth gaming, with clear movement.

Introducing Award Winning BRAVIA CORE, enjoy the largest collection of IMAX enhanced movies with highest quality Pure Stream™ 80mbps on BRAVIA XR TVs

The BRAVIA Core app is a pre-loaded exclusively available in BRAVIA XR TVs movie service that allows for redemption of up to 5 current releases and classic blockbusters films, and 12 months unlimited streaming of top movies. With BRAVIA XR technology, Pure Stream™ and IMAX® Enhanced, everything you watch is delivered with stunning visuals and expressive sound quality. With the BRAVIA CORE Calibrated mode, your movie will automatically adjust to the optimal picture settings to create a truly exceptional at-home movie viewing experience.

Explore an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM (CES 2022 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree) including gesture control, proximity alert, picture & sound ambient optimization, video calls and much more

Connect your A80K OLED with BRAVIA CAM, sold separately, for an even more immersive viewing experience. BRAVIA CAM recognizes where you are in the room and how far you are from the TV, then adjusts sound and picture settings so they're just right. You can also enjoy an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM including Gesture control, proximity alert, power saving, optimization, video chat and much more.

Create your own cinema at home with exceptional visual and audio experience with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode

For the ultimate in picture quality, the A80K pairs the brilliance of 4K clarity with the brightness, color, and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR). It features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos so that one can enjoy cinematic thrills at home. Dolby Vision brings scenes vividly to life for authentic viewing, while Dolby Atmos fills the room with immersive surround sound.

With IMAX Enhanced this TV reproduces all the drama and excitement of the director's imagination. Enjoy Netflix content in spectacular studio quality, just as the creator intended. Developed specifically for Netflix content, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode works together with the ambient light optimization feature of BRAVIA XR TV to immerse you in your favourite shows by optimising the picture brightness based on your room lighting conditions.

Enjoy picture and sound in complete harmony as screen is the speaker with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling

With the new A80K, experience improved pictures and sound harmony. Under the XR Sound Position, the sound comes directly from the screen with Acoustic Surface Audio+™. Triple actuators behind the TV vibrate to create acoustics that move with the picture.

The TV includes three actuators and two subwoofers, out of which two of the actuators are dedicated to treble, strengthening sound localization and surround sound. Two actuators on the sides also improve high frequency sound with clear and natural dialogue. Left and right subwoofers boost bass for immersive sound at home. With BRAVIA XR™, everything you watch gets the true surround sound treatment. XR Surround virtually creates surround sound from the sides and vertically using just the TV speakers, so you can experience 3D audio without the need for in-ceiling or up-firing speakers.

Supreme pictures and sound in every environment with Ambient optimization, Light sensor and Acoustic auto calibration technology

The A80K with ambient optimization technology with light sensor automatically adjusts the picture brightness to room conditions, boosting brightness in light rooms and reducing it in dark ones so you get the perfect view. The unique ambient optimization technology with light sensor automatically adjusts picture and sound to your environment. The acoustic auto calibration technology detects your position and optimizes sound, so you'll enjoy the same sound quality as if you're sitting right in front of the TV. Sound can change depending on your room environment. The OLED series also includes a light sensor that optimizes picture brightness to room conditions, boosting brightness in light rooms and reducing it in dark ones so you get the perfect view.

Enjoy superfluid Google TV user interface with handsfree voice search offering endless entertainment, works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Now seamlessly integrate Google TV and bring together more than 700,000 movies, shows, live TV and more from apps and subscriptions and organize seamlessly. With BRAVIA XR OLED A80K, browse content from across your apps, intelligently organized just for you.

Customers can easily find something to watch with personalized recommendations and bookmark shows and movies by adding a watchlist from phone and watch it on TV to keep track of what to watch. Users can even add to their Watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search and find everything in one place.

Apple Home Kit and AirPlay support seamlessly integrates your Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with your OLED TV for effortless content streaming. Share your content on the big screen or control your TV with this latest feature support. With hands-free voice control built into Sony's Google TVs, you can set aside the remote and just use your voice to search for entertainment, get answers, and control the TV and smart home devices. All you need is to say, "OK Google, turn on the TV" or "OK Google, what should I watch?" and see it happening.

Minimalist design with Flush Surface bezel and 3-way multi-position stand so that all your focus is on what's important, the stunning picture

The Minimalist one slate design with metal flush surface embraces the screen in a single pane of glass that's naturally elegant and keeps viewers focused on the picture without distraction. Three-way stand provides three stand position options, including a narrow position for a smaller footprint, hero position to eliminate distractions and soundbar position to elevate the TV and integrate a soundbar system. The living decor turns your TV into an essential part of your living space with on screen artwork, personal photos, screensaver themes and clock functions.

With BRAVIA, enjoy Sony's advance engineering for sustainability in every scene

With growing demand for ever larger TV screens, there is also the risk of greater resource and energy use. However, Sony's sustainability commitments are realizing efficiency gains from development right through to watching TV. The BRAVIA XR TVs are designed for immersive experiences with the environment in mind. We are committed to using less virgin plastic in our TVs and packaging. The A80K uses Sony-developed SORPLAS™ with a recycle rate of up to 85 per cent in its rear cover. Our unique backlight control technologies, BRAVIA CAM and sensors not only deliver high picture quality but also reduce power consumption.

Price and Availability

This will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

Since its establishment in 1994, Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, has positioned itself as a premium brand across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions. Sony India is committed to offer utmost customer satisfaction by providing unparalleled standards of sales and services.

