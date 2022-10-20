Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): SPR Group, developer of Chennai's largest township won a prestigious award at the India Urban Housing Conclave that was held at Rajkot yesterday. SPR has committed itself to the larger goal of building housing for 60,000 employees of various manufacturing companies based in Sriperumbudur under its new initiative "SAFE" - SPR Accommodation for Factory Employees.

SAFE has been recognized as largest and fastest contributor by Government of India for its speedy development of building Infrastructure, an exclusive employee hostel and a, ladies employee hostel and was Awarded for same by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri ji at Global Housing Conclave held Rajkot under the auspices of PM Shri Narendra Bhai Modi.

Also Read | Black Adam Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Mid-Credits Scene to Dwayne Johnson’s DC Film and How the Cameo Sets up the Future! (SPOILER ALERT).

The project is located at Sriperumbudur, and it's first phase for 4000 employees will be operational by March 2023 in partnership with Fortune 500 Companies.

SPR India is the developer behind SPR City - Chennai's Largest Integrated Township which is well within the city at just 2 KM from Kilpauk. SPR City is being built with the concept of WORK-LIVE-LEARN-PLAY & COMMUNE. It will have the tallest Residential Tower in Chennai, Bespoke Origine Bungalows, The Shri Ram Universal School, India's largest wholesale market with 5000+ shops and offices - Market of India, which is built to overcome the current trading challenges witnessed in unorganized traditional Indian markets, the wholesale centre provides a cohesive marketplace for business, and is expected to rival the biggest trade centres in China. Providing world-class infrastructure, logistics, supply, and trade ecosystem, Market of India is expected to transform India into a trade destination and will provide enable traders in India and South Asia to expand their business. It will also have SPR City Mall and 65+ World Class amenities.

Also Read | Solar Eclipse 2022 Live Streaming Details: Check When, Where And How To Watch Live Telecast of Surya Grahan on October 25, Know Right Ways To Look at Eclipsed Sun.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)