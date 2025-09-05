NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5: Sri Ramakrishna Hospital is sounding the alarm on a growing, yet often overlooked, risk factor for heart disease: poor sleep. From late-night screen time and shift work to untreated sleep disorders, inadequate or poor-quality sleep is increasingly linked to several chronic health conditions.

Heart diseases and related cases are all on the news and internet. We all come across at least one case of heart disease through any form of media and every case is different. One can only imagine the number of cases it adds up to. Taking into account the seriousness of the situation Cardiology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital share insights on the often overlooked link between poor sleep and heart diseases.

Nationwide health surveys indicate that about 61% of Indian population gets less that six hours of uninterrupted sleep through last year. When compared this has been a troubling trend as there was a spike of about 50% compared to the statistics of 2022.

Unfortunately urban living has made sleep a luxury rather than a necessity. With increased screentime, late night schedules, and no physical activity the cases of heart diseases have only been on a rising trend ever since. People fail to understand that poor sleep is deeply intertwined with conditions like obesity, hypertension, and many more where they need to manage it for a lifetime, once affected.

Sleep is not a luxury

Sleep is often taken for granted as people consider it as a luxury rather than a repair window. When the sleep is cut short or even disturbed it can impact the functioning of the human body that is meant to protect.

During healthy, deep sleep:

- A person's blood pressure gradually drops by 10% to 20%, a critical regulatory process known as "nocturnal dipping"

- Commonly known as the stress hormone cortisol and adrenaline along with heart rate begin to settle down

- Oxidative stress and inflammation two factors of plaque formation are kept in check.

- Constant interrupted sleep or sleeping less than 6 to 7 hours can lead to risks.

The hidden chain reaction of poor sleep and heart health

There are four major pathways which are affected by poor sleep

Constant high blood pressure

Disturbed or short sleep prevents the natural "nocturnal dip" which leads to constant high blood pressure, which is one of the strongest factors for heart disease .

Autonomic imbalance

With lack of sleep the body stays in fight or flight mode which can lead to an increase in heart rate and risk of arrhythmia.

Plaque instability and inflammation

Inadequate sleep elevates inflammatory markers, which can destabilize arterial plaques and trigger coronary events.

Metabolic dysfunction

Poor sleep worsens insulin resistance and weight gain, compounding risks for diabetes and dyslipidemia--both corrosive to heart health.

Poor sleep should be taken as a silent amplifier which magnifies every other factor like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart rate and others.

No just insomnia, sleep apnea and shift work may raise red flags

Staying or falling asleep is important, obstructive sleep apnea is often an underdiagnosed or overlooked threat. In OSA breathing starts and stops through the night, this drop in oxygen and sudden jumpstart of the heart can increase blood pressure and stress hormone. And overtime it is linked with hypertension, heart failure, and arrhythmias.

Shift work and irregular schedules, rotating shifts and constant on-call duties can impact the body's circadian rhythm which is an internal clock that balances hormones, blood pressure, and metabolism.

Who should be concerned?

- Loud snoring with pause in breathing or gasping for breath

- Headaches in the morning with a dry mouth

- Sleepyness during the day

- Raised blood pressure

- Episodes of fast heartbeat

- Weight gain around the abdomen

Often snoring is normalized assuming it is due to tiredness but it is a way of the body seeking out help. Early screening is important.

The lifestyle tips that can help starting tonight

- Have a consistent sleep schedule

- Create a wind down routine

- Skip the stimulants like coffee

- Keep your body active through the day

While the biological link is clear, the good news is that individuals can take proactive, evidence-based steps to protect their heart health by prioritizing sleep.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, through its Department of Cardiology, remains committed to not only treating heart disease but also addressing the lifestyle and hidden factors--like poor sleep--that silently damage cardiovascular health. By combining cutting-edge medical expertise with preventive awareness, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital strives to empower people to take charge of their heart health.

