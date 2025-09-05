Afghanistan vs UAE Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for UAE Tri-Series 2025: With two wins in three matches and just a loss, the Afghanistan national cricket team have already locked their spot in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 final. Hosts UAE, having lost all three matches they played, are no longer in the race. The final will be Pakistan vs Afghanistan. However, ahead of the grand finale set to take place on Sunday, September 7, it's time for the last league phase match, as the UAE and Afghanistan cricket teams lock horns. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the best fantasy playing XI prediction for the Afghanistan vs UAE UAE Tri-Series 2025 match will get the entire information here. UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Pakistan, Afghanistan Qualify For Final; Hosts UAE Eliminated From Race.

The Afghanistan vs UAE UAE Tri-Series 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The concerned match is organized to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, September 5. The previous meeting between the two sides happened on September 1, in the ongoing tournament. The match was won by Afghanistan by a big margin of 38 runs, where captain Rashid Khan had a three-wicket haul. 'Match Ke Douran Gharwalo Ka Bhi Yaad Nahi Ati' Faheem Ashraf Gives Quirky Response After Being Asked If He Remembered Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan During PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Afghanistan vs UAE, UAE Tri-Series 2025 T20I Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahul Chopra (UAE), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Batters: Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Alishan Sharafu (UAE), Sediqullah Atal (AFG), Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)

All-Rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Gulbadin Naib (AFG)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (AFG), Allah Ghazanfar (AFG)

Who Will Win Afghanistan vs UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match?

Hosts UAE have an awful form in the ongoing tri-nation series, having lost all. Also, they suffered a big defeat against Afghanistan in their last meet. So, the Afghans are favourites and are likely to win the Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Tri-Series 2025 match.

