Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 13: SRM University-AP, Amaravati, has been conferred with the prestigious QS I-GAUGE Institution of Happiness (IOH) Award 2025-26, recognising the university's strong commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and well-being-centred academic environment. The award was bestowed following an extensive stakeholder survey involving students, faculty, and alumni, reflecting the institution's consistent focus on happiness, emotional well-being, and holistic development throughout academia.

The QS I-GAUGE Institution of Happiness is a flagship national initiative that evaluates and celebrates educational institutions prioritising mental health, stakeholder satisfaction, and human-centred campuses. The 2025-26 edition is guided by the theme "One Campus, Many Smiles: Celebrating Every Voice in Well-being", emphasising inclusivity, emotional health, and community engagement.

Speaking on the achievement, Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan remarked that SRM University-AP remains committed to foster a culture of happiness and a positive learning environment, building a brighter future through a transformative and inclusive education ecosystem.

Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SRM University-AP said, "At SRM University-AP, we firmly believe that academic excellence and student well-being must go hand in hand. Being recognised as a QS I-GAUGE Institution of Happiness 2025-26 reaffirms our commitment to nurturing a campus culture where students and faculty feel valued, supported, and inspired."

Highlighting the significance of the evaluation process, Dr Karthik Rajendran, Associate Dean Quality Assurance and Rankings, SRM University-AP, remarked, "This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our academic community to build a supportive and engaging ecosystem. The feedback and analytics from QS I-GAUGE will further help us refine policies and practices that enhance quality, satisfaction, and overall campus happiness."

The award was received by Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor in New Delhi. With this recognition, SRM University-AP continues to strengthen its mission of creating a joyful, resilient, and future-ready academic community, positioning happiness and well-being as core pillars of educational excellence.

