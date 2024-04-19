Star Studios and Cine1 Studios' powerful edge of the seat survival thriller Apurva to have its World TV Premiere on Star Gold on 21st April at 12 pm

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19: Star Gold is all set to present the World TV Premiere of the survival thriller 'Apurva' on 21st April at 12 pm. Critically acclaimed 'Apurva' is a Hindi language film written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, starring Tara Sutaria Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav. Set in Chambal, the plot follows the story of an ordinary woman who gets taken hostage and must use all her wits and strength to survive.

Tara Sutaria who received tremendous accolades for her performance in the film said, "I was delighted to play a complex and once in a lifetime role like Apurva. The making of the film was an incredible feat made possible by our director and one of my favorite people to work with, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and our wonderful producer Murad Khetani. I had the good fortune of working with phenomenal and loved actors like Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee who added such effortless charisma and energy to the film. Apurva is a film I am proudest of in my career and the response to it thus far has been overwhelming by people in our industry and audiences alike. I cannot wait for the country to watch it when it premieres on Star Gold on April 21, 2024, at 12 PM!"

Playing the negative lead, actor Abhishek Banerjee said, "I play a very dark character in Apurva, perhaps the darkest I have ever played in my career. Although it was very challenging to get into this character but as an actor, I thoroughly enjoyed it. I look forward to Apurva coming on TV, the biggest medium to reach audiences with their families. Tune in to watch the World TV Premiere of 'Apurva' on Star Gold on 21st April at 12 pm"

Prepare for a thrilling roller coaster ride of emotions with the World TV Premiere of 'Apurva' on 21st April at 12 pm on Star Gold, your ultimate destination for unforgettable entertainment.

About the movie: Apurva is the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to fight her fear.

Set in one of the most dangerous places in India - Chambal, the movie is presented by some of India's leading creative powerhouses who have come together for this gritty thriller.

Star Studios presents APURVA, a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production. Apurva is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani.

