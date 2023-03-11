New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/SRV): Start-up ElectriVa, North India's leading Charge Point Operator (CPO) has entered Karnataka joining hands with SIC, a Bangalore-based group having interests in financial markets and allied fields.

"We have a target of providing EV charging facilities in the top 50 cities of the country in the next year. We are among the largest CPOs in Delhi NCR. In the next three years, ElectriVa targets to set up, operate, and maintain more than one-fifth of total EV stations in India," said Sumit Dhanuka, Founder, ElectriVa.

For charging company ElectriVa, a big boost is coming from partnerships with EV fleets companies who are providers of EV cars where ElectriVa provides smooth EV Charging Services to the fleets.

Across Bangalore, around 6% of new cars are EVs and CPOs like ElectriVa can smoothen the transition to electric by providing robust charging services in the city. "We are determined to give hassle-free, clean, and green EV Charging to our consumers. Being a CPO focused on Net-Zero Emissions from EVs, we garner energy from renewable sources," says Sumit Dhanuka

SIC Group headed by its CEO Sidharth Handa is excited to be a part of the revolution times and is confident ElectriVa would be the preferred partner when it comes to charging stations across Karnataka

Times are rapidly changing and we at SIC believe in adapting and welcoming the new which has kept the group ahead of times and taken SIC to growth over the last 30 years

SIC was the vision of the Late Col Rajinder Handa who served the Indian army and started SIC in 1993

The Future of Charging In India

The number of charging stations is expected to rise in exponentially terms. From the five-fold jump that we saw in 2022, the coming year would see even greater growth in numbers with subsequent years registering even higher numbers. Apart from OEMs, CPOs, and service providers, several other players including government agencies, PSUs, DISCOMS, private energy companies, and construction and real estate developers would also contribute to the rise in charging stations in the country.

According to a joint report by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), Indus law, and EY, the number of charging stations is expected to increase to 100,000 EVCS by 2027 to accommodate the increasing demand by nearly 1.4 million EVs expected to be on the roads by then. Then according to another research report, India would need a humongous 20 lakh charging stations by 2030 to cater to a mammoth 5 crore EVs by that year.

ElectriVa provides an end-to-end EV Charging Solution for both AC and DC-based fast charging for all types of EVs viz. e2W, e3W, and e4W including buses. With time, these fast-charging points will gain more visibility not only within big cities, metros and highways, and expressways but also in tier II and III towns in the country and become faster every year.

