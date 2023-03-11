Real Madrid will keep their dim hopes of chasing Barcelona in the title race alive when they host Espanyol in the Spanish La Liga. The Los Blancos are second with 53 points from 24 games, 9 shy off league leaders Barcelona. Their inconsistency in domestic football has hurt them and they will be under pressure as they look for a first win in three games. Carlo Ancelotti knows the league race is on till it is mathematically possible and we have seen dramatic twists and turn in the past, which will give them confidence. Espanyol are 13th in the points table and will be eager to break into the top half. With just two wins in their last five games, Espanyol need a strong reversal in fortunes. Real Madrid versus Espanyol will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Voot app from 6:30 pm IST. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Kicks Water Bottles After Al-Nassr's Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 (Watch Video).

Karim Benzema injured his ankle in training and has been ruled out of the contest. Rodrygo will play as the central striker, with Vinicius Jr and Federico Valverde on the wings. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will be available in midfield and their presence gives the home side an edge. In defence, Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao have been solid when they have started and Espanyol will find it tough scoring against them.

Dani Gomez, Adria Pedrosa, and Keidi Bare will miss the clash for Espanyol. Joselu in the attacking third is a quality player and Real Madrid will need to mark him carefully. Brian Olivan is a doubt for the contest and may need to undergo a late fitness test and if he misses out, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel gets a game in. . Kyle Walker 'Exposes Himself' In A Bar, Manchester City Defender Likely to Face Police Action After Video of Him Flashing His Private Part Goes Viral.

When is Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The game will be held on March 11 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Real Madrid vs Espanyol clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can watch La Liga 2022-23 in India online. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner. Fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Espanyol football match. Real Madrid at home will be too strong an opponent for Espanyol and the Los Blancos should secure an easy win.

