New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Startup20 Engagement Group, operating under India's G20 presidency, is all set to host its much anticipated third meeting in Goa on June 3-4. Delegates from G20 nations and Indian delegates will be arriving in Goa on Friday.

Under India's G20 presidency, Startup20 serves as a prime opportunity to foster collaboration, exchange ideas, and shape the future of startups and entrepreneurship on a global scale.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Declared: MSBSHSE Class 10th Results Released on mahresult.nic.in, Know How To Check and Download Marks Online.

The previous two meetings were held in Hyderabad and Gangtok, respectively. Embracing the spirit of collective resolve, it brings together international delegates and experienced members of the Indian Startup Ecosystem.

The focal point of the meeting will be to build consensus on the Draft Policy Communique, which Startup20 recently published asking the public for feedback.

Also Read | French Open 2023: Alexander Zverev Cruises Past Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to Reach Third Round.

The meeting will feature a startup showcase, exciting talks as part of the 'Startup20x' series, cultural experiences, and discussions on the implementation and benefits of the ideas outlined in the document.

In addition, the Goa event will offer various sessions, including presentations by taskforces on the final policy communique, closed group country huddles, and closed-door HoD meetings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)