Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pallikaranai announced the arrival of state-of-art Cancer Radiotherapy Equipment which promises to be a boon to cancer tumour patients.

According to the Founder & Chairman Dr. T.G. Govindarajan "The Elekta Infinity Linear Accelerator is a high precision device that has revolutionised Radiotherapy in Cancer Patients. Radiation plays a very vital role in treating Breast Cancer, Uterine Cervix Cancer, Brain Tumours, Prostate Cancer, Tumours in the Liver & Lungs and even Paediatric Cancer. The biggest challenge in Radiotherapy is keeping healthy tissue from being exposed to radiation, leading to undue damage.

Elekta Infinity offers precision delivery of the radiation dose to the millimetre. This makes it possible to deliver high doses in short periods of time as in the case of Stereotactic Radiation Therapy, thereby reducing the duration of the treatment and increasing its efficiency.

Though the investment is huge, we have decided to offer affordable cancer care packages and will endeavour to help those in need get financial aid as well. Physicians such as ENT, Gynaecologists, Neurosurgeons, Neurologists, Gastroenterologists and Urologists can now utilise this facility to treat tumours in patients safely with finesse and perfection."

Adds Dr. Surendran J, Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncologist "The Equipment and its allied fitments not only offer reduced treatment times, but can also increase patient throughput. Patients will also benefit from the more precise adaptation to target volumes and, thus, increased sparing of organs at risk. This integrated system includes Motion management (active breathing coordinator), Patient positioning (body fix and fraxion) and Motion management (symmetry) that flawlessly delivers techniques like IGRT, IMRT, VMAT as well as SBRT and SRT for the cancer tumour patients."

There is a dedicated helpline to address queries from physicians. Doctors can address their queries to kv@drkmh.com or call +91 89395 22922 for more information. The Equipment is expected to be commissioned soon and become operational.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)