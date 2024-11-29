VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 29: STIHL India Team recently had the incredible opportunity to witness the TIMBERSPORTS® World Championship 2024, held in France at the iconic Zenith Toulouse Metropole arena on 8th and 9th November. STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® is an international extreme sports competition series in logger sports. It stands as the biggest and most celebrated event in the world of logger sports.

The event features over 1,000 athletes from more than 25 nations for intense competitions across six traditional disciplines. Each event requires an incredible level of skill, strength, timing and tool mastery from the competitors.

STIHL India 's visit to the World Championship was a pivotal moment. Witnessing the world's elite logger sports athletes in action provided an unparalleled opportunity to understand the nuances of this demanding sport and connect with a global community of passionate competitors.

The two-day event was a testament to the sport's intensity and spirit, demonstrating the collaborative and competitive essence of TIMBERSPORTS®. The event brought together the world's elite logger sports athletes, and the Indian team was thrilled to witness the high-octane action live. From the fierce Team Competition on Friday, where national teams competed to the intense individual battles on Saturday, it was a weekend packed with unmatched skill, strategy, and sportsmanship.

For STIHL India Team, the experience was transformative. Beyond the competition, the event was an immersive journey. Interacting with international athletes and observing world-class techniques of the logger sports community provided invaluable insights and inspiration.

This championship was not just about competition but about celebrating a sport that combines athletic excellence with a deep respect for traditional skills. The STIHL India Team returned home energized, motivated, and ready to inspire a new generation of logger sports enthusiasts in India.

