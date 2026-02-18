NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 18: Dr Samir V Kamat, Chairman, Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO interacted with the leadership and faculty members of SRM University-AP as part of his visit to the campus, to strengthen research participation of emerging educational institutes in India towards national defence technology and research.

During the interaction, Dr Kamat stated that India must rapidly build a collaborative ecosystem where academia works at preliminary development of processes/products and laboratories, startups, MSMEs and industry take products to deployment, so that new technologies are developed within 3 to 5 years and not wait for long cycles.

Prof. D Narayana Rao, Executive Director - Research, SRM Group of Institutions welcomed Dr Samir V Kamat, Chairman, DRDO and presented a comprehensive overview about the university emphasising multidisciplinary programmes and research-intensive curriculum.

Faculty members of SRM AP discussed current research pursuits in the emerging areas of AI, Quantum Technologies and Computing, and Green Hydrogen with Dr Samir Kamat.

Dr Kamat highly appreciated the ongoing research on Accelerated Materials Development using Integrated Computational Materials Engineering (ICME) led by Dean-Research of SRM AP, Prof. Ranji Thapa as DRDO are looking for high energy materials need for the missiles.

The research on Development of Quantum Navigation System (QNS) without GPS and fabrication of Quantum Sensors led by Dr Jatis Kumar Dash from the Department of Physics and colleagues was applauded. With Quantum Navigation System (QNS) being a brief promise and strategic agencies all over the world are looking for and working on QNS, Dr Kamat appreciated SRM University-AP's initiative and development of the quantum navigation system.

The research conducted by Dr Surjit Sahoo from the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research, on Sodium-Ion Batteries for Extreme Temperature and by Prof. Kiran Mangalampalli from Centre for Interdisciplinary Research on Indentiation - calibrated smart fibre sensors were commended for their niche initiatives that could develop sensors and batteries that withstand high-altitudes and temperatures and can be used in modern artillery. Dr Kamat advised SRM University-AP to collaborate closely with scientists from specialised DRDO laboratories to advance its research initiatives.

Dr Samir also commented that there was a strong role for universities and private institutions in strengthening defence innovation and research. The growing engagement from universities is seen as critical to achieving national technology leadership and self-reliance.

Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, stated that he envisions transforming the university into a world-class institution, distinguished for its excellence in emerging domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technologies, Green Hydrogen, and Health Engineering, while actively contributing to the nation's defence research ecosystem.

With active participation from universities such as SRM University-AP, significant progress can be made in enhancing India's research and innovation. The involvement of academic universities can help strengthen research funding, upgrade infrastructure, and align talent with national priorities, so that India becomes a global technology leader in emerging technologies and the strategic sector.

Dr Mahesh Kumar Ravva, Assistant Dean-Research, Prof. GS Vinodkumar, Associate Dean - Technology Transfer Cell, Dr Pardha Saradhi Maram, Associate Professor and Dr Sujith Kalluri, Associate Professor from SRM University-AP also participated in the interaction.

