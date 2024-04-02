PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, announced that it has been awarded orders worth ~INR 900 crore in FY24 to provide integrated optical solutions to the leading service providers in the country. In the process, STL, through its advanced Optical solutions and Smart Fibre Deployment services, will support service providers in bringing high-speed connectivity to Indians in more than 20 states.

With its Glass to Gigabit capability (starting from its own glass preform to optical connectivity products), STL is well-positioned to cater to the needs of the Indian telecom industry. Its solid manufacturing base in India with six plants, R&D-led products like its flagship Stellar™ fibre, and high-fibre count Intermittently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) cable and fibre deployment services are powering fibre-densification for use cases like 5G, IoT and AI.

"India stands on the cusp of digital leadership, characterised by rapid technological advancements and widespread adoption," said Praveen Cherian, CEO, STL Global Services. "We are proud to contribute to this journey and are confident that through our specialised optical solutions and smart deployment services, we will enable service providers to shape the nation's digital future, driving economic prosperity."

