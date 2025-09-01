VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 1: StoryVerse Land, a rapidly expanding international brand, is revolutionising family storytime by placing children at the heart of every story. With stunningly designed, personalised storybooks now launched in India, the brand is bringing a new level of inspiring imagination, fostering values, and honouring every child as the hero of their own journey.

Every StoryVerse Land book can be personalised in just minutes, from name and gender to selecting an avatar that looks like them, skin tone, hairstyle and hair colour. The outcome is a very personalised keepsake that celebrates each child's uniqueness and makes story time a moment of bonding, pride, and exploration.

A New Chapter in Storytelling

StoryVerse Land books are written by an international group of writers, illustrators, and editors who believe that stories can create memorable experiences, beyond just to entertain. Every book is designed to merge fun, imagination, and life lessons that build a child's developing world. Whether a bedtime tale of fun, an adventure, or a heroism of kindness and courage, each book has one of ten values that StoryVerse Land champions, such as courage, curiosity, perseverance, gratitude, or empathy.

The series has broad appeal across a spectrum of age and interest groups -- from light picture books for 3- to 6-year-olds that encourage curiosity and initial reading, to beautifully illustrated adventures for 6- to 8-year-olds that build reading confidence and encourage contemplative discussion. Currently, their books come in French and German, and their editorial team is expanding the languages that each book comes in. The team at StoryVerse Land is currently working on expanding to offer bilingual options to aid language development and learning together at home.

Why Personalised Books Matter for Children

Personalised children's books do much more than place a name on a page. These books help in increasing self-esteem, a sense of belonging and spark interest in reading these books because the child becomes the active character in the story. When children are able to see themselves in the pages, it allows them to connect with the story as they are part of the narrative.

Educationally, individualised tales facilitate early language development, enabling children to associate words with their own experiences and lives. Psychologically, they encourage sound emotional growth by providing young readers with the space to confront concerns of empathy, courage, and friendship through the story that they are embedded in. And creatively, they spur the imagination -- making every reading experience an adventure children truly call their own.

For teachers and parents, this method is not only fun -- it is revolutionary. It merges fun and significant instruction, allowing kids to develop in self-assurance, reading, and integrity.

High-Quality Keepsakes, Durable to Last

Every StoryVerse Land book is printed on beautiful paper with colourful art to delight children and last for years of page-turning enjoyment. These are anniversary-quality keepsakes for birthdays, holidays, or just to honour a child's special path. Parents praise the careful craftsmanship, while children glow with excitement when they spot their own name and character on the cover and inside the book.

The catalogue of the brand includes:

1. Personalised bedtime stories for soothing, reassuring routines.

2. Custom picture books that emphasise self-expression and identity.

3. Adventure tales with characters designed to match each child's passions.

4. Grandparent-grandchild books that build memories across generations.

Values-Driven Storytelling for a Global Generation

With its roots in Singapore and expanding presence in India, StoryVerse Land also aims to be the voice of literacy, creativity, and cultural diversity around the world. Through the publication of books in different languages, the company makes its titles accessible to families in different communities, giving children all over a chance to see themselves in books that honour who they are.

All children are enriched through stories that make them feel seen, valued, and encouraged -- confident, kind, and with a lifelong love of reading.

Welcoming Families, Teachers, and Partners to be along the Journey

StoryVerse Land is quickly emerging as a name to rely on in customised kids' books, and its entry into India is an exciting moment for families looking for presents that are both entertaining and meaningful, and of premium quality. StoryVerse Land is welcoming schools, teachers, and literacy champions to discover collaboration opportunities that extend personalised storytelling into more homes and classrooms.

Parents, grandparents, and gift shoppers can now explore a comprehensive selection of personalised kids' books to captivate, educate, and inspire.

Website: https://www.storyverseland.com/

Availability: India, Singapore, Europe, and the United States of America

Contact Email: ello@storyverseland.com

Contact Name: Felicia Norfor

About StoryVerse Land

StoryVerse Land is a global children's book brand committed to transforming ordinary storytime into something extraordinary. Through the high-quality production, vibrant pictures, and well-written stories, the company creates personalised books that inspire awe, develop character, and unite families. Each title is founded upon shared values like kindness, courage, and responsibility -- with every page offering both joy and meaning.

StoryVerse Land -- Where Every Child Becomes the Hero of Their Own Story

