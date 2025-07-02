NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 2: STRCH, India's new-age performance wear brand, has launched its much-awaited Warner Bros collection, bringing iconic superheroes into high-performance activewear for the first time in India.

The collection, officially launched on June 25 at Dirty Good, Mumbai, reimagines performance wear with the spirit of beloved characters like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, giving your workouts a bold, expressive edge while maintaining STRCH's commitment to technical comfort and modern design.

"At STRCH, we believe activewear should reflect who you are and how you move. With this collection, we wanted to bring the energy of these iconic superheroes to your everyday workouts, empowering you to feel unstoppable every time you move," Prithvi Bhagat, Founder, STRCH.

A Community-First Celebration

The June 25th launch event was a vibrant day of movement, art, and community energy that brought STRCH's ethos to life.

The morning began with a high-energy pickleball competition, where influencers, athletes, and the STRCH community came together to play, compete, and celebrate the collection's spirit of movement. The caffeinated scene kept the energy up, blending music, conversations, and fresh brews to create a lively atmosphere throughout the venue.

Guests also engaged in hands-on art sessions, painting Warner Bros characters on shirts and spray-painting designs on bags, adding a personal & creative touch to their gear while celebrating the launch. Good food, great music, and a collective sense of excitement transformed Dirty Good into a space where people could move, create, connect, and celebrate together.

The event was more than a collection launch--it was a celebration of self-expression and community movement, capturing the essence of what STRCH is building within India's performance wear landscape.

A New Era for Activewear

With the Warner Bros collection, STRCH is redefining performance wear in India by blending pop culture with advanced functionality, giving today's active consumer apparel that is expressive yet high-performing.

Each piece in the collection is crafted with breathable, stretchable, moisture-wicking fabrics, ensuring you can run, train, or flow with confidence and the spirit of your favourite superhero.

Now Available

The STRCH x Warner Bros collection is now live on our website and will be showcased through exclusive offline pop-ups across key cities, ready to add a superhero edge to your active lifestyle.

Check out the new collection at strch.in/collections/warner-bros-exclusive.

Gear up, express yourself, and move with power. This is your hero era.

