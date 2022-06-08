Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The post-pandemic phase has witnessed substantial growth in the entertainment ecosystem, particularly where live streaming is concerned. Out of the countless creative venues they have at their disposal today, StreamKar has emerged as a platform where aspiring content creators can reinvent themselves. Catering to the global desi audience, this Indian-based app is a product of Common Vision Technologies, Mumbai, and the leading U.S.-based mobile internet company Tipping Points Technology Limited invests in this live streaming app.

StreamKar exemplifies what an ideal live streaming community looks like

Thanks to StreamKar, a tightly knit virtual community have taken over the reins of live streaming. This user-friendly app supports various major Indian languages, thus, providing people access to entertaining and interactive content all over the country and beyond, including in predominantly non-English speaking regions. Besides streaming content, influencers and digital creators can connect with their fans and make friends from far and wide, by simply striking up a digital conversation. They can even participate in games and win exciting prizes or join a channel on the app to tune in to other streams.

A level playing field for digital creators

With platforms like StreamKar, streaming artists gain an upper hand over content creators who focus on pre-recorded and pre-scripted content. When they interact with their target groups, they catch their attention and get an honest and genuine reaction in real-time. This is how digital creators and live streamers can fine-tune their content to make it more appealing and enticing. Furthermore, to become an exceptional digital creator on StreamKar, all one needs is a mobile phone, a laptop, or a computer. Live streaming involves low production costs and reasonably high revenues - this is exactly why it is a paradise for content creators.

StreamKar is revolutionizing the industry for digital creators

Like the mythical phoenix emerges from its ashes, as fierce as ever, a great wave of new content creators rose during what seemed like the most uncertain phase of the pandemic. The opportunities that were simmering in the underbelly of rural areas surfaced during this time. It is fair to say that StreamKar not only revolutionized the industry for digital creators but was also a means of sustenance for many content creators. The live streaming app penetrated through the rural sectors and aided people in generating revenue from the comfort of their homes by providing them employment opportunities when the country's economic scenario seemed bleak. Moreso, women were provided with the opportunity to become financially independent and equally contribute at home.

Digital content creators can unabashedly showcase their talent without the fear of a breach in their broadcasts, courtesy, StreamKar's gatekeeping security measures. The time to become a digital creator is now and StreamKar is here to give digital creators the much-needed boost that they needed.

