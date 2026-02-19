NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], February 19: VTS Infosoft Pvt Ltd., a leading digital transformation company, is proud to announce the successful deployment of a next-generation Microsoft D365 Business Central ERP system for Novelty Logistics, a global logistics provider with operations spanning Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar & India.

The integration marks a significant advancement in Novelty Logistics' digital transformation journey, enhancing operational efficiency, supply chain visibility, and customer service across the Gulf region. The Microsoft ERP system is designed to streamline processes, enable data-driven decision-making, and strengthen the company's agility in a competitive market.

"We are thrilled to partner with Novelty Logistics on this transformative project. Our expertise in digital transformation enabled Novelty Logistics to take a significant leap in becoming a more agile and responsive organisation," commented CA Pawan Kumar Rastogi, Director, VTS Infosoft Pvt Ltd. "This integration also marks a milestone in our strategic expansion into the GCC region, reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and driving growth across global markets."

Mr Abdul Majeed, Managing Director at Novelty Logistics, stated, "Harnessing technology to fuel innovation and set new standards of excellence in logistics is the way forward in today's era. With the new ERP system, we are empowered to deliver unmatched customer service and accelerate our expansion across the region with greater speed and confidence."

Representing Novelty Logistics Group, Founder Partners Hani Hassan Ali Al-Ghamdi and Abdulla Al Harthi stated, "At Novelty Logistics, the idea of driving innovation and excellence has always been central. We continue to seek ways to deliver seamless transportation and logistics solutions and elevate customer satisfaction. The ERP integration is a strategic step in that direction, and we are excited about the positive impact it will bring to our operations and overall customer experience."

Abdulla Al Harthi further emphasized, "We are elated to have achieved this milestone and appreciate the efforts of the VTS Infosoft team led by Rahul Agarwal- Practice Head. This is a significant step toward our goal of becoming a leading logistics provider in the Middle East & India."

About Novelty Logistics

Novelty Logistics is a global transportation & logistics company with a strong presence across the Gulf region. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, Novelty Logistics continues to expand its footprint and deliver world-class logistics solutions.

Website: www.noveltylogistics.com.

About VTS Infosoft Pvt Ltd

VTS Infosoft Pvt Ltd is a trusted digital transformation partner specializing in ERP implementations, enterprise solutions, and technology-driven innovation. With expertise across industries, VTS Infosoft empowers organizations to achieve agility, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

Website: vtsinfosoft.com.

