Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2: Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College (SMVEC) recently launched Smart Guru, https://www.smartguru.io/, a digital AI learning app for school students. The user-friendly app has been thoughtfully designed to enhance digital learning experience for students with diverse features that include interactive content, real-time progress monitoring, including gamification techniques that make learning more engaging, interactive, and effective across multiple educational disciplines.

Committed to protecting user data by implementing robust security measures and adhering to privacy regulations, 'Smart Guru AI- Your CBSE study buddy', www.smartguru.io, a personalised study companion, automates school work to generate quizzes to test the student's knowledge, understanding and track progress with AI powered reports. It helps teachers adjust lessons to meet each student's needs, ensuring everyone can learn at their own pace and offers instant real-time feedback on every assignment, making the learning process more interactive and effective. In the case of the English subject, the App offers grammar and spelling suggestions to help students proofread their work with ease. It also provides full-sentence rewrites to make ideas clear and tone detection to help students strike the right tone in their writing, and also helps students to quickly and effectively comprehend complex passages. The App assists students with support for homework and practice papers for exams across all academic subjects. Tracks their areas of strength and areas that need improvement with intuitive, real-time reports and insights and eventually boosting their confidence with apt support and assistance through targeted questions and answers with right information.

Accessible via web, mobile, and browser extensions, Smart Guru, https://www.smartguru.io/ will soon be available on Google App store for students, teachers and parents to download and benefit. An ad-free and secure learning environment, Smart Guru ensures uninterrupted educational experiences.

