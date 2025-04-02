The world of share trading is enticing and, at the same time, discouraging by the promise of high returns. While some may argue that they have a knack for the stock market, the truth is for most people, it's not that easy. There is a designated mechanism behind share market which works mainly for the experts. Another factor is seeing the success of others in the share market or getting motivated by the surrounding known circles, a common man also plunges into it. But when the reversals (disasters/bloodbaths) happen, the commoner normally bears the brunt.

People gain in the short term and get motivated to indulge more and more in it. No issues; after all, it's their money. But at this stage, aligning your capability and interest with what the star says about your success in the share market can be a few minutes' but very relevant move. By focusing on certain planets and houses within the natal chart, astrology can help in share market decisions.

There are two ways to look at it.

1. The universally known common combinations leading to success in share market. Mind you, this will be the same for all falling in a particular rising sign born in two hours within a specific radius (based on longitude and latitude).

2. Person specific guidance based on the D-9 Navamsa kundli ( which will change every 10/12 minutes in those two hours) and the practical situation surrounding a person. Mind you, you need an accurate birth time to reach the correct Navamsa chart. It could be a new revelation, but take it as a precaution.

Let's delve deep into both these methods to check how to predict share market success based on birth date/horoscope and how astrology can help you succeed in share trading.

Combinations seen for success in share market.

What combinations are seen for share market success, you search internet and with a bit of astrological base, you will get to know: what combinations are good for success in share market. I will try to brief the same for theoretical understanding. In the astrological evaluation, success in share trading depends on the Lagna chart (D-1) and the dasamsa chart (D-10). These charts provide essential details about a person's profession and financial interests. Following are the specified houses that assist in determining success in the share market

Which House Indicates Success in Share Trading?

The 5th House: The House of Speculation and Immediate Gains

The 5h house is fundamentally combinative of intelligence, creativity, and speculation, key ingredients for success in the stock market, also known as the house for 'immediate gains'.

A strong and unafflicted 5th house implies a reasonable degree of analytical ability and intuition – both of which are required for successful trading. The benefic planets Jupiter and Mercury in this house bless the person with gains from share market. Then malefic planets like Ketu, Saturn Rahu or Mars in the 5th house can lead to poor decision-making.

The 8th House: The House of Hidden Wealth:

The 8th house relates to change, secrets, sudden occurrences, and sudden transformation. In the share market, it relates to the native's capacity to trade speculative stocks when there is a strong bullish trend that was not apparent in the earlier situation.

Jupiter or Venus in the 8th house is considered auspicious since it helps a person buy stocks or make deals in poorly performing markets. However, its negative influence can lead to wrong judgements in speculative activities.

The 10th House: The House of Professional Growth

The 10th house controls the marriage bond, prestige, and professional growth. Its relevance to trading can also be observed in the position of the 10th house Lord in relation to other houses.

The 10th lord residing in the second, fifth, and ninth houses can help one succeed in share market investments. Whether the placement of the 10th house lord is favourable or not decides the extent of success/failure in stock trading.

The Role of Mercury in Share Market Trading

Mercury is the natural significator of trading as it represents intellect, commercial activities, and communication. It is an essential planet for people to succeed in stock trading activities. Mercury in favourable houses like the 2nd,5th, and 11th is auspicious, but it can be harmful in the 6th, 8th, and 12th houses.

Which Zodiac Sign is the Best for a share market business

No zodiac sign can be best for share market business though people say that zodiac signs like Aries, Gemini, Scorpio, and Capricorn are good for share trade success. You see, your rising sign is decided when you are just born based on your past life deeds, so how can anyone say which Zodiac sign is good for share market business? It can be the starting step but the final success in share trading lies in the planetary placements one is born into, practical efforts put in by the individual as well as the circumstances available, such as the financial resources available to the individual, and the family environment in which the individual was raised.

How astrology helps in share market decisions: know practically.

Astrology can help in share market success if you meet an astrologer who considers the above, as shown in bold. How astrology helps in share market, now read two practical examples.

Case history 1.

Mr ABC – Birth details: 23.07.1979, 08.17 pm, Mumbai. (Advice given last year)

Lagna, Capricorn, Moon sign Cancer, Punarvasu Nakshatra. under Ketu Mahadasha and Mercury Antardahsha. Quite a well-placed person economically. His chart showed Mercury, the Karaka for share market trading, in a retrograde position. The 10th Lord, Venus, was also located in the Sixth house. These unfavourable combinations suggested him to avoid sharing market trading. In this natal chart, Ketu was sitting in the second house, the house of accumulated wealth and savings, which said: either I will destroy your wealth, or you yourself will destroy your wealth. Mercury , sitting with Jupiter and Surya in the seventh house, suggested that he could do stock market business but only do long-term share trading. If he indulges in intraday or option trading, he will make losses, so long-term trade is advised. Mars was working as an obstructer in his charts, so he was advised to pacify Mars (the planet that sometimes causes unwanted aggression) before getting into the share market. Otherwise, the share market could prove to be very harmful to him.

Case history 2

Mr LP - 15.08.1968, 09.55 am, Mumbai, well-positioned professional wanted to venture into Speculate trading.

Lagna Virgo, Moon sign Aries born in the Bharani Nakshatra, under Jupiter Mahadasha with Shani antardasha. For speculative things, we see Mercury or traits of Satta (instantaneous gains). I did not find that good in his charts for a few types of share market activities. He had a potent Kaal Sarp dosha which was there to bother him every six months unless pacified. (Mind you, the remedy for such a fiercest dosha is very simple). The fifth house lord Saturn was retrograde and that too debilitated. I told him the chart was good to gain from the share market with long-run investments but not for intraday/short-term trading, though that was his main intent. I told him you have an excellent horoscope to gain from share market as per above advice. If you try intraday trading, you can gain a few times. But when you lose, you will lose very heavily, and whatever you have earned, even your own money, will disappear.

One can read more how astrology can help in share market.

Astrology can help in share market business if you know how to find a good astrologer and who consider the essentials as shown in the bold here, else understand it is two edged sword. And as an astrologer if I say this, I mean it though I may not be the best astrologer. For any specific queries, connect with my office at +91 9278665588/9278555588. Best wishes, says Dr Vinay Bajrangi.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)