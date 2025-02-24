VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 24: Immediately after its launch on G Mate's official YouTube channel, the alluring music video 'Jogniya' is already creating a buzz online. Much credit goes to the acclaimed Sufi singer Sultana Nooran of Nooran Sisters fame who voiced the Sufi song in a filmy style. Jogniya features Khushboo Kankan and Ronnie Singh who are making their debut with this song.

It was a very eventful evening full of dance and fun when this beautiful music video was launched amid much fanfare in a grand event. Apart from team and associates of G Mate, a host of Bollywood celebrities including Rajesh Khattar, singer Shahid Mallya, lyricist Kumaar singer Dev Negi and Director Nikhil Akhriya among other top celebrities graced the grand launch.

"I adored and relished singing Jogniya and the couple featuring in this music video are just excellent. I am sure that this is a blockbuster music video that would create history. I would love to tell my fans that we have a lot more of such good songs for you," revealed Sultana Nooran who already has hundreds of super hit Bollywood songs to her credit.

Ronnie Singh revealed, "Jogniya the song has such nice lyrics and it is designed and shot in such a way giving the impression that it is a song of a Bollywood film. Sultana ji has put in her heart and soul crooning this song. Khushboo is perfectly cast and has performed so well and as regards to my character, I would like to state that the situation needed the appearance of an angry young man.

An excited Khushboo who debuts with this music video appreciated the tremendous support she received from the Jogniya team. "I had practiced quite hard for the dance, and am so overwhelmed that it was Sultanaji has lent her voice to the song which has heart touching lyrics, that I immediately accepted doing this music video. My mother is proud of me that I have featured in a song that is sung by no other than the great Sufi singer Sultana Nooran ji," Khushboo uttered with pride.

Directed by karan gaba , the Sufi song Jogniya has a surprise element of the viewers being treated by the special appearance of Sultana Nooraj in this music video which is composed by Rupesh Verma, and the lyricis credited to Mohammad Atiq PR by Dinesh Yadav

