New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/FleishmanHillard): Delfrez, India's leading omni-channel poultry brand from the house of Suguna Foods adopts the voluntary 'Soy Fed Product' label across all their range of Ready-to-cook and Ready-to-eat meat products.

The 'Soy Fed' Product label aims to enable consumers to make informed food decisions and distinguish packaged poultry, meat, and fish that are fed with soy meals, as soy's superior amino acid profile and amino acid digestibility have a significant impact on the growth and development of the meat, which ultimately benefits the end consumer. With this association, Suguna Foods also extends its support to 'Right To Protein', a public health initiative that launched this unique feed label for animal protein foods in September 2021.

On this association, Vignesh Soundararajan, Managing Director at Suguna Foods, said, "As a protein leader of the country providing protein-rich foods has always been our prime objective. We are India's leading poultry group with diversified operations that extend to hatcheries, feed mills, processing plants, animal healthcare products, and nutrition supplements. We are excited to extend our support to the 'Right to Protein' initiative and to also adopt the 'Soy Fed Product' label that will help highlight the role of high-quality protein feed, such as soy, to improve the protein content of animal-based foods. We believe this initiative will help consumers choose quality animal protein sources and understand the nutritional benefits of the feed to the food. Consumers are increasingly relying on trusted brands like ours for quality and transparency, which motivates us to further reassure them of our commitment to their growing needs."

Deeba Giannoulis, Head of U.S. Soy Marketing - South Asia & Sub-Sahara Africa (SAASSA) and supporter of the Right To Protein initiative added, "The label drives awareness about how we are what our food is fed. Sustainable and high-quality soybean meal is a vital factor in the growth and development of animal stock and directly impacts the quality of protein consumed by humans. It is encouraging to see leading Indian poultry and livestock product producers to adopt the Soy Fed Product label, especially a market leader like Suguna Foods wheeling in for the cause on this occasion of Global Soy Month in April 2023."

"It is a delight to witness the 'Soy Fed Product' label onboard another key supporter with Suguna Foods joining the forces with the voluntary feed label. Protein is indisputably a key requirement for livestock and aquaculture which plays a significant role in their overall growth. And soy feed plays a crucial to define the quality of protein for human consumption. The voluntary adoption of this label therefore is a huge step towards to uphold the quality of protein feed and its importance for end consumers." added Jaison John, Lead - India, US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) and a Right To Protein supporter.

As we celebrate 'Soy Month 2023', Right to Protein urges the industry to come together and celebrate the super feed and super food in innovative ways that will empower citizens to make informed choices and consume adequate protein in every meal.

Experience the new retail commute of Suguna towards a bigger change called "Delfrez". In this era of growth and easy access to comfort, Suguna introduces a new way of shopping for meat. Delfrez has the appeal of making a powerful impact all around the country to make healthy and hygienic meat with ease of access.

Delfrez provides the luxury of selecting from a range of fresh chilled chicken, eggs, mutton, and ready- to-eat products under your convenience that are available in different types of portions; in desired quantities. Each portion is precisely cut into equal pieces just the way you like them. The backbone of Delfrez is the processing plant which ensures the highest quality and hygiene standards are met when it comes to meat supply. The plants are FSSC 22000 certified catering to various domestic and international markets as per customer demands and have been focusing primarily on food safety and quality by adapting HACCP - Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point, GMP - Good Manufacturing Practices, and GHP - Good Hygiene Practices.

"Right to Protein" is a public health initiative that aims to raise awareness about the importance of protein in the diet and the right of every individual to have access to sufficient, affordable, and high-quality protein. The campaign emphasizes the role of protein in supporting good health, reducing malnutrition, and promoting sustainable development.

The "Right to Protein" campaign aims to increase public understanding of the importance of protein and to encourage governments, businesses, and other organizations to prioritize protein production, distribution, and consumption in their policies and practices. This can include promoting sustainable agriculture and animal husbandry practices, supporting research and development in the field of protein science, and ensuring that people have access to a variety of affordable and nutritious protein sources. The campaign also works to raise awareness about the global burden of protein deficiency, which is a significant public health concern, particularly in developing nations. By promoting the "Right to Protein," the goal is to improve nutrition security to improve health outcomes, reduce poverty and hunger, and support sustainable development.

