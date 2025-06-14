Mr Sundeep Bhutoria, sociocultural activist from Kolkata. He is also the Managing Trustee of NGO Prabha Khaitan Foundation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14: The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has nominated prominent Kolkata-based cultural personality, author and philanthropist, Sundeep Bhutoria, to the Board of Trustees of the Victoria Memorial Hall (VMH) for a three-year term.

"Victoria Memorial Hall is embedded in Bengal's psyche as an icon of art, architecture, and culture. I am proud to associate with a glorious heritage symbol for Bengal and the nation - an enduring icon of art and architecture whose cultural initiatives I greatly admire. It is an honour to associate and contribute," said Mr Bhutoria whose deep roots in the cultural sector include current service on the Board of Trustees of the Indian Museum, Kolkata.

Mr Bhutoria brings a formidable portfolio of cultural and philanthropic engagement: Fellow of London's Royal Society of Arts; member of Royal Overseas League London, India International Centre (IIC), India Habitat Centre (IHC) and Rajasthan International Centre and trustee of Education for All Trust.

He is also a Member of the Expert Committee of the Cultural Function and Production Grant of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and a member of the Advisory Committee of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and a brand ambassador for the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC).

Mr Bhutoria's global impact includes representing India at United Nations Associations (UNA) forums. He was instrumental in setting up The WFUNA Foundation - a global non-profit organization that promotes the principles and work of the United Nations. The WFUNA Foundation, launched in 2015 by the then Foreign Minister of India, Ms Sushma Swaraj, supports youth-led initiatives and works to advance the United Nation's mission in India.

As Managing Trustee of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation (PKF), he actively promotes Indian art, literature, and culture across India, Europe, the USA, and West Asia and is also engaged in preserving folk art and culture of India. PKF is also engaged in various social welfare activities involving children, women and the elderly.

Mr Bhutoria has also curated popular branded cultural events like An Author's Afternoon, Aakhar, Chaupal, Ek Mulakat, Kalam, Kitaab, Lafz, Tete-a-Tea, The Write Circle and The Universe Writes. All these events have created a series of social and cultural calendar bringing together litterateurs and literary groups spanning the country and beyond.

Mr Bhutoria, who is also on the board of Petronet LNG Ltd, has also launched many CSR projects for corporates. He is actively involved with prestigious organizations like The Bengal - a Kolkata based NGO of prominent citizens; Pronam - a joint venture of The Bengal and Kolkata Police to support senior citizens of Kolkata.

A prolific author and globetrotter, his works include - The Safari, China Diary, The Norway Diary, Global Desi, Calcuttascape, Aap Biti Jag Biti, The Bera Bond, Amar Kolkata and My Life My Travels.

