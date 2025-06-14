New Delhi, June 14: Google Play Store is an online platform where people can download apps and various types of content for their Android smartphones and tablets. Play Store has over 2.5 billion users from more than 190 countries around the world. Android users have the opportunity to explore and install apps to their personal interests. The Google Play Store features applications across various categories, including entertainment, shopping, education, photography, productivity, and more.

Google arranges the apps on the Play Store into different categories, such as "Top Free," "Top Grossing," and "Top Paid" categories. In the past week, the most downloaded apps in the free category included Kuku TV, ChatGPT, JioHotstar, Meesho, and Seekho. The Kuku TV app has consistently remained at the top of the list. This week, there has not been much change in the rankings, as Kuku TV, ChatGPT, Meesho, Seekho, and Instagram appears at the top free apps chart list. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Teased As ‘Segments Brightest 5G Smartphone’ Ahead of Launch in India on June 18; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Kuku TV is created by the team behind Kuku FM. It is a video streaming app that provides high-definition content in a vertical video format, which is ideal for mobile users. On the Google Play Store, Kuku TV has received a rating of 4.0 stars based on 1,64,000 reviews and has been downloaded over 50 million times. The platform offers a variety of content, which include shows, movies, and short videos.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot developed by Sam Altman-run OpenAI. It has gained popularity worldwide and allows to generate text, create images, and handle complex questions. On the Google Play Store, ChatGPT has an rating of 4.6 stars, with 18.5 million reviews and over 500 million downloads.

Meesho is a shopping app in India that offers products to men, women, and children. It offers a wide selection of products like fashion items, electronics, home decor, and beauty essentials at affordable prices. It enables users to earn money by reselling products to their social networks. The app has received a rating of 4.5 stars from 5.04 million reviews and has been downloaded over 500 million times.

Seekho is an edutainment OTT platform based in India, which provide more than 10,000 video courses in Hindi. These courses cover a wide range of subjects, including Technology, Finance, Business, and many other categories. The app has received a rating of over 4.5 stars, with 789,000 reviews and has been downloaded more than 50 million times. The lessons offered on Seekho are created by a community of over 250 experts, known as Seekho Gurus. Redmi Pad 2 With Expandable Storage Will Launch in India on June 18; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Instagram, the Meta owned social media platform allows users to create and share videos with their friends and the broader community. It also provides a private messaging feature through Direct Messages (DMs). Additionally, Instagram allows users to share their daily moments through Instagram Stories. The platform's Reels feature makes it easy for users to express their creativity. Instagram has received a 4.3-star rating on the Google Play Store, achieved by more than 163 million user reviews and over 5 billion downloads.

