New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI/India PR Distribution): SUNREF (Sustainable Use of Natural Resources and Energy Finance) Housing India programme held its 4th regional promotional event in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to highlight the importance of green affordable housing to the key stakeholders of the event.

The SUNREF Housing India programme was launched by the AgenceFrancaise de Developpement (AFD) in partnership with the National Housing Bank (NHB) in July 2017 and co-funded by the European Union (EU).

The event was attended by representatives of banks, housing finance companies (HFCs), real estate developers, government agencies, green-building experts, architects, and green material producers from southern states.

SK Hota, Managing Director, NHB, said, "NHB, since inception, through its various refinance and direct finance activities has been working to facilitate the supply of affordable housing finance. Access to affordable finance is as pivotal as the depth of the financial system and NHB through its varied and accessible financial services has always supported the growth of the housing sector. The SUNREF India program supported by the EU, AFD, and implemented by the NHB is one such program that promotes green affordable housing in the country by supporting the local financial institutions to empower them to finance small and medium-size projects of public and private promoters. The programme also focuses on creating awareness about green housing. He further emphasized the need to move towards green housing to make our planet a better place for the generations to come."

Talking about the importance of green building in reducing carbon emissions and achieving sustainability goals, KamillaKristensenRai, Counsellor, Delegation of the European Union to India, said, "EU, AFD, and NHB have partnered to promote innovation in the housing industry. SUNREF is contributing to the partnership by focussing on sustainable and affordable housing and promoting the green housing concept in the country. The idea is to find solutions that respect and are relevant to the local context."

Bruno Bosle, Country Director, AFD, said, "AFD supports the development of affordable 'green' housing which addresses the environmental and social challenges in India. He focussed on the impact of the climate change due to the massive construction undertaken for housing."

Vineet Singhal, General Manager- Refinance Operations Department (NHB), delivered the vote of thanks.

