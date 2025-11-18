VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: From South Asian rituals to global runways - inde wild's latest launch reimagines the slick-back as a symbol of beauty that connects heritage and high fashion. To debut the new Champi Slick Stick (INR999), inde wild continues its winning streak with powerful storytelling, with a campaign starring supermodel Elsa Hosk and founder Diipa Buller-Khosla - where global fashion meets the heritage behind the slick-back.

Inspired by active movement and high-performance beauty, the campaign celebrates women who live life in motion, seeking long-lasting style, effortless maintenance, and real hair health benefits as they go through their several roles in a single day.

Shot through a modern sport-style lens, the visual story brings together Scandinavian minimalism and South Asian heritage, a powerful reminder that sleek styles and strong hair belong to everyone.

A GLOBAL FACE FOR A GLOBAL STORY

Supermodel Elsa Hosk is the face of the Champi Slick Stick is a reflection of inde wild's global spirit, where stories connect across cultures. Known for her effortless Scandinavian cool, she represents how timeless rituals evolve and travel. Paired with Diipa, she brings the story full circle, from South Asian roots to worldwide adoption, proving that beauty is strongest when worlds come together.

Elsa added, "There's something really inspiring about what's happening with beauty in India right now, with the rituals and storytelling. It's thoughtful, it's intentional, and it's all about how something makes you feel, and that is where beauty thrives."

RECLAIMING THE ORIGINAL SLICK BACK

The slick-back may be trending everywhere as the "clean girl aesthetic" from runways and red carpets to gyms and clubs, but its roots run deeper than that. For generations, South Asian women have used Champi hair-oiling rituals to create smooth, glossy, nourished buns adorned with jasmine and temple flowers, referenced even in ancient Ayurvedic texts like the Charaka Samhita.

Now, inde wild brings that ancestral strength into the modern beauty world, powered by Ayurveda, backed by biotech, and styled by icons. Elevating the slick back experience to what it was always meant to be: a protective style with strength and repair at its centre.

"This campaign is about bringing worlds together," adds Diipa Buller-Khosla, Founder and CEO of inde wild. "The slick-back has travelled from South Asian homes to global runways and back, and today it's become a style that belongs to everyone. With this campaign, we're connecting its roots and its evolution - marrying high-fashion style with the ancient strength philosophy it was rooted in for the modern woman on the go."

THE CHAMPI LEGACY, REINVENTED

Inde Wild continues to redefine the intersection of heritage and high-performance beauty. From the cult-favourite Champi Hair Oil to the new Champi Bond Repair Shampoo and Conditioner, the brand reimagines its iconic Champi ritual into a cultural conversation. Its latest campaign, featuring the OG supermodels of the '90s, pays tribute to the women who defined Indian beauty and fashion and reframed them as symbols of timeless strength and beauty.

MEET THE CHAMPI SLICK STICK

A first-of-its-kind, triple-action breakthrough where frizz

control meets styling meets bond repair innovation delivering:

* 72-hour frizz control even in 80% humidity

* 24-hour smooth, flexible hold

* 32% less breakage from the first use

Designed for all hair types and every kind of day - school runs, boardrooms, late night touch-ups, and everything in between - the Champi Slick Stick delivers clean, glossy control with no stiffness and all nourishment.

ABOUT INDE WILD

Founded by global influencer and entrepreneur Diipa Buller-Khosla, inde wild is a boundary-breaking beauty brand rooted in Ayurvedistry™ -- the intersection of ancient Ayurvedic wisdom and modern clinical science. At the heart of the brand is a mission to bring Indian heritage to the global stage through high-performance, ritual-first skincare and haircare. With a community-led approach to product development and a cult following around the world, inde wild is redefining beauty rituals for a new generation. Its now-viral Champi Hair Oil has become a symbol of modern Ayurveda, reimagined. Loved across continents, inde wild is available at retailers throughout India, online at indewild.com, and is the first homegrown Indian beauty brand to launch at Sephora in both the US and UK.

